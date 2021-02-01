"She looked around and then she said, 'This is my son's home. I'm proud of you, Boo,'" the S.W.A.T actor recalls of his mom, Marilyn

Shemar Moore Opens Up L.A. Mansion that Pays Tribute to His Late Mom: ‘Her Essence Is in My Home’

Though Shemar Moore fell in love at first sight with his sprawling 9,000-square-foot Los Angeles home when he laid eyes on it in February of last year, he needed the approval of a very special woman before he signed an offer.

"I brought my mom to the house," the S.W.A.T star, 50, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "She looked around and then she said, 'This is my son's home. I'm proud of you, Boo. And I hope it gives you a great life.'"

Sadly, his mother Marilyn Wilson Moore died suddenly just days later, leaving the actor bereft — and determined to keep her memory alive in his new home.

"My house is beautiful, but it's empty without her," says Moore, of his 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom abode. "There's always going to be that void. But I'm doing my best to make it me, to make it my mother's son's home."

That means imbuing the ultra-modern mansion with personal artwork and plenty of color.

"I don't like white; white is a dentist's office," says Moore, who repainted ceilings and walls to add warmth. "I wanted it to feel cozy."

And Moore, who contracted COVID-19 last December, but has since recovered, is looking forward to entertaining friends in his home, which includes a putting green, movie theater and spacious outdoor entertaining areas.

"I always joke that I'm an undercover rock star," says Moore with a laugh. "I can't sing. But now I've got the rock star house!"

Most importantly, tributes to his late mother abound, including photographs, cards and a room carpeted in turquoise, her favorite color.