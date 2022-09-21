'She-Hulk' Sneak Peek: Jennifer Has Awkward Run-In with Rival Titania at Mutual Friend's Wedding

Jennifer Walters, a.k.a. She-Hulk, doesn't trust that her rival Mary MacPherran, a.k.a. Titania, has the best of intentions.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Thursday's episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer (Tatiana Maslany) has an awkward run-in with Titania (Jameela Jamil) at a mutual friend's wedding. But when Jennifer questions the true motives behind her nemesis' attendance, Titania makes her seem as if she's going crazy.

"What are you doing here? This is my friend's very real wedding," says Jennifer. "You can't pull your crap here."

To that, Titania says: "Okay. Well, I see the chit-chat is over."

"The answer to your extremely rude question is that I happen to be dating a friend of the groom," she continues, pointing to her beau as he waves back. "He invited me."

Disney +

From there, the woman of the hour comes to specially greet Titania. The bride was surprised that Jennifer's enemy made it considering how "busy" her businesses keep her, but Jennifer attests: "She has weaseled her way into this wedding to mess with me."

"That is so obvious," Jennifer continues. "Why does nobody else see that?"

Both Titania and the bride seem confused by Jennifer's claims.

"Okay, you're being very loud," Titania says as the bride adds, "Jen, I hear you. Again, I do. But you sound insane right now. Like, Titania would just show up at my wedding, you know, try and kill you, or something."

Even after laughing about Jennifer's assumption, Titania reiterates that she's "just here to celebrate the love of" the happy couple. "That's all," she adds.

Disney+

She-Hulk premiered on Disney+ on Aug. 18. Created by Jessica Gao, the Marvel series follows Jennifer as she navigates the highs and lows of being a single, 30-something attorney who is also a Hulk.

Jennifer has butted heads with Titania over the use of the She-Hulk brand. In episode 5, the pair faced off in a courtroom battle as Jennifer fought Titania for trademarking the moniker, which she believes doesn't adequately represent her superhero identity.

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrive Thursdays on Disney+.