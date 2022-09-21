'She-Hulk' Sneak Peek: Jennifer Has Awkward Run-In with Rival Titania at Mutual Friend's Wedding Jennifer Walters doesn't trust that her rival Mary MacPherran, a.k.a. Titania, has the best of intentions on this week's episode of 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 21, 2022 04:09 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Jennifer Walters, a.k.a. She-Hulk, doesn't trust that her rival Mary MacPherran, a.k.a. Titania, has the best of intentions. In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Thursday's episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer (Tatiana Maslany) has an awkward run-in with Titania (Jameela Jamil) at a mutual friend's wedding. But when Jennifer questions the true motives behind her nemesis' attendance, Titania makes her seem as if she's going crazy. "What are you doing here? This is my friend's very real wedding," says Jennifer. "You can't pull your crap here." Tatiana Maslany Explains the Softer Side of Marvel's She-Hulk Series: 'It's Unapologetically Girly' To that, Titania says: "Okay. Well, I see the chit-chat is over." "The answer to your extremely rude question is that I happen to be dating a friend of the groom," she continues, pointing to her beau as he waves back. "He invited me." Disney + From there, the woman of the hour comes to specially greet Titania. The bride was surprised that Jennifer's enemy made it considering how "busy" her businesses keep her, but Jennifer attests: "She has weaseled her way into this wedding to mess with me." "That is so obvious," Jennifer continues. "Why does nobody else see that?" Both Titania and the bride seem confused by Jennifer's claims. "Okay, you're being very loud," Titania says as the bride adds, "Jen, I hear you. Again, I do. But you sound insane right now. Like, Titania would just show up at my wedding, you know, try and kill you, or something." Even after laughing about Jennifer's assumption, Titania reiterates that she's "just here to celebrate the love of" the happy couple. "That's all," she adds. Disney+ She-Hulk premiered on Disney+ on Aug. 18. Created by Jessica Gao, the Marvel series follows Jennifer as she navigates the highs and lows of being a single, 30-something attorney who is also a Hulk. Jennifer has butted heads with Titania over the use of the She-Hulk brand. In episode 5, the pair faced off in a courtroom battle as Jennifer fought Titania for trademarking the moniker, which she believes doesn't adequately represent her superhero identity. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrive Thursdays on Disney+.