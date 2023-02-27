Shayne Jansen's 'Love Is Blind' and 'Perfect Match' Exes Kid Around About Kissing Each Other's Boyfriend

Shayne Jansen's exes seem to have formed an unlikely friendship.

The Netflix reality star's former fiancée, Natalie Lee, from Love Is Blind as well as his Perfect Match flings, Chloe Veitch and Ines Tazi, teamed up for a hilarious new TikTok. Together, the trio joked about kissing their mutual ex, lip-synching to a popular sound on the app.

Kicking off the funny clip, Natalie lip-synched: "How often do you kiss your boyfriend?"

"Um, every week, of course," Chloe mouthed back as Ines said in a similar fashion, "What about you?"

"Mmm, like three times a week, maybe," added Natalie.

As Chloe lip-synched how she "didn't expect that" from Natalie and her shared partner, Natalie mouthed: "No, me and Jake are fine. I thought you were asking about your boyfriend."

Altogether, the trio of ladies said: "Wait, what?"

Fans went wild in the post's comments section. "Y'all need 'I survived Shayne' t-shirts," one user joked while another commented, "It's giving Surviving Shayne support group."

A third commenter wrote, "Shayne at home with his eyes like 😳 in a crop top crying."

Despite all the jokes from fans at Shayne's expense, Veitch spoke out in his defense. "No hate," she wrote. "We love Shayne ❤️."

The Too Hot to Handle alum added: "We all just have one thing in common! 🤪"

Shayne first rose to fame upon connecting with Natalie in the Love Is Blind pods during the show's second season. And while he also had strong feelings for Shaina Hurley, he chose to pursue Natalie and later propose to her.

But after a rocky journey leading up to the altar, where Shayne called her "the worst thing" that's ever happened to him and said he "hated" her, Natalie chose not to go through with the marriage.

The pair later reconciled post-show but eventually called it quits. Since then, Shayne and Natalie have frequently feuded across social media.

Following his split from Natalie, Shayne had flings with both Chloe and Ines on Netflix's latest matchmaking series, Perfect Match, which sees stars from other reality shows on the platform coming together to find love.

Currently, Chloe is contemplating ending her deteriorating connection with Mitchell Eason in hopes that she'll be able to reconcile with Shayne, despite choosing to part ways earlier in the show.

Love Is Blind returns for season 4 on March 24. The final episodes of Perfect Match's first season drop Tuesday.