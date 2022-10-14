Shayne Jansen is mourning the death of his mother.

On Thursday, the Love Is Blind star shared a post on Instagram announcing that his mom, Karen Jansen, had died.

"I lost my best friend today," Shayne wrote. "For the last year we have been inseparable. Coffee every morning to schitts creek every night. I'm broken inside but I know I can live with zero regrets knowing we did everything together. I'll never be able to replace my FaceTime partner on the daily."

Shayne, 33, ended the post by thanking his followers "for the support," adding a red heart emoji.

Several of Shayne's celebrity friends shared their condolences. "Sending you Love. I'm so sorry," wrote Vanessa Lachey. Her husband, Nick Lachey, also commented, "So sorry brother…."

His fellow Love Is Blind cast members also offered kind words in the comments section. Shaina Hurley wrote, "We're Praying for you and your family Shayne 🙏🏼 we're here for you."

Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee recalled a weekend they spent together in Wisconsin, adding, "She treated all of us like her own sons. She will be missed dearly," while Deepti Vempati simply wrote: "Sending you love."

Danielle Ruhl added, "Thinking of you and sending love," and Nick Thompson commented, "I'm here if you need anything. So sorry for your loss. Sending you lots of love."

In May of this year, Shayne shared a tribute to his mom on his birthday. "Every year this woman steals my birthday thunder with this thing called 'Mother's Day'. I wouldn't trade it for anything she deserves to be celebrated everyday. Happy birthday to me #33."

Shayne lost his father, Wayne Jansen, in 2021, right before Love Is Blind started shooting. Wayne died unexpectedly in his sleep, according to an online obituary.

Shayne was one of the stars of the second season of Netflix's hit dating show, where singles talk to each other for days and get engaged before they ever get to see what the other looks like.

He proposed to Natalie Mina Lee and finally got to meet her in person, but the night before their wedding, Natalie, 29, and Shayne had a massive argument — one which Natalie wasn't able to shake on their big day, and she decided not to go through with their marriage.

In March, Shayne said he was "officially" done pursuing Natalie. "It's over," he said on Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast. "Actually, for the first time, I can confidently say that. If you asked me that a week ago, I wouldn't be able to answer that question for you."