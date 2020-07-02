"Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago," a representative for Ryan Seacrest told PEOPLE on Monday

Shayna Taylor Shares Quote on Not Needing 'to Convince the Right Person to Love You' After Ryan Seacrest Split

Shayna Taylor is turning to some inspirational words following her split from Ryan Seacrest.

On Tuesday, the chef and model, 26, shared a quote taken from the social media account Rising Woman on her Instagram Stories, which read: “You will never need to convince the right person to love you. No matter what, you cannot change them, make them do the work, or get them to commit to you if they’re not ready to show up. Change must be inspired from within, and actions are always louder than words.”

While Taylor did not add her own comment about the quotation in her post, Rising Woman — which shares daily musings from writer Sheleana Aiyana — expanded on the meaning behind the passage in a caption on its Instagram account.

"I don’t know who needs to hear this today, but the truth is you can’t change people or force them to do the work. One of the worst things we do to ourselves is take rejection personally. People are who they are and it’s not up to you to try and change them," the caption read. "Sometimes you meet a person and they’re in a space where they’re ready to do the work, and sometimes, they’re not. That doesn’t make them bad or toxic, and it doesn’t make you unworthy. We have to stop making so much meaning out of other peoples journey."

"All too often, we treat unavailable love as a challenge to convert someone," the post continued. "Trust that with the right person, it won’t feel like a roller-coaster. You won’t have to prove yourself constantly or dim your shine in order to be digestible for them."

"When it’s right, it won’t be so hard. When it’s right, you’ll consciously choose each other rather than grasping to be chosen. And some days, it will still be hard, because there’s no such thing as the perfect partner."

On Monday, a representative for Seacrest, 42, confirmed that the longtime host had parted ways with Taylor.

“Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago," the representative told PEOPLE. "They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple."

The former couple first began dating after meeting through friends in 2013. They rekindled the romance after a brief split in 2014, moving in together in May 2017. But in February 2019, they split again, reassuring fans that they’d stay friends. A vacation aboard a yacht in Positano, Italy, that summer raised eyebrows, and by September, they’d reconciled.

In May, Seacrest opened up about his "roller coaster" relationship with Taylor on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"I just want to say, happy third anniversary to Shayna," he said. "It is our third time together. So we've gotten together, broken up, gotten together, broken up. This is number three of being together. So we're celebrating as well."

"But it's not your relationship anniversary, May 1," Ripa said.

"No, it's an eight-year run, but it's our third run together," Seacrest explained. "So we celebrate each trial."

"You know, third time's a charm!" Ripa said.

"Listen, nothing's perfect," Seacrest acknowledged. "You just keep trying until you get it right."

"It's a roller coaster, Ryan," Ripa said. "It's a roller coaster."

"You know, when we drive by an amusement park, I always look at the roller coaster and go, 'Look, there we are,' " Seacrest joked. "It's all definitely upside down loops. It's no Thunder Mountain, it's definitely the Mind Bender."