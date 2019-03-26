Shay Mitchell Shares Her Skincare Secrets, from a $370 Treatment to Drugstore Pore Strips

Between work and all those #Shaycations (that’s a Shay + vacation if you’re not up to speed on her Instagram feed), you’d think it would be hard for Shay Mitchell, 31, to make time to care for her skin.

But the former Pretty Little Liars and current You star manages to glow no matter where she goes (or what time it is). What’s her secret?

“I like to take days off to let my skin breathe,” Mitchell tells PEOPLE exclusively. “On any days that I’m not working, I won’t have an ounce of makeup on, even if I’m going to a friend’s house.”

Mitchell hasn’t always had such enviable skin. She admits that when she moved to L.A. the new climate and hectic schedule wreaked havoc on her complexion. But with the help of dermatologists and makeup artists who recommended products, she eventually found a skincare routine that “worked wonders.”

An essential part of that routine, she reveals, is La Mer The Concentrate. “I can’t live without it. I don’t only use it as a moisturizer, I also mix it with my foundation.” She also swears by the brand’s Renewal Oil.

Of the splurges, Mitchell explains, “I just think their products are made from such high quality.”

But the actress’s makeup bag also features affordable finds, such as Bioré pore strips “because I’m a real fanatic about blackheads, so any of those are something that are always [with me].”

Mitchell has hailed esthetician Shani Darden as her skincare savior, but not to worry if you can’t afford a weekly facial. Mitchell suggests at-home spa days as a great alternative: “I love to heat up a big bowl of warm water, put a towel over my head, add a couple drops of either citrus or aromatherapy oils, and just veg out and don’t stress about stuff!”

“I know, I know, Mitchell laughs, “it sounds easier than it is.”