"I love the fact that we come home and every day I'm like, 'I choose you and you choose me.' It keeps us on our toes," said Shay Mitchell about her relationship with Matte Babel

Shay Mitchell Says Not Being Married 'Keeps It Sexy' Between Her and Matte Babel: 'No Pressure'

Shay Mitchell doesn't need a ring anytime soon.

The You actress, 34, explained to E! New's Daily Pop why she and partner Matte Babel, 40, are in no rush to tie the knot. The pair have been romantically linked since January 2017, and they welcomed their first baby, daughter Atlas Noa, in October 2019.

"I don't know if I've done anything in order. I didn't get married before a child. I had a child, didn't get married. I don't really know if that's in the cards for us," she said. "I don't know, I think we both agree, maybe it's just me. I'm not in a rush to get married."

"There's no pressure here. I love it. I love the fact that we come home and every day I'm like, 'I choose you and you choose me.' It keeps us on our toes," added Mitchell. "I'm like, 'Hey, I can walk out. I don't need to go through a lawyer, I can just walk.' And same with him. It keeps it sexy. I think we both like it like this."

In fact, the couple are interested in expanding their family. The Pretty Little Liars alum also joked on Daily Pop that she "should have had a baby" during quarantine, adding that she'd "love to" have more kids "when the time is right."

In June, Mitchell told PEOPLE that she avoids mommy-shamers on social media simply by not letting the messages onto her radar. "I don't pay attention to the mom-shaming, I don't have time for it," she said at the time.

"You're doing the best job that you can do, and that should be your main focus," she added. "I give all of my time and energy to Atlas and things that are important in my life. Focusing on the negative comments that people say on social media is definitely not one of my priorities."