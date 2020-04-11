Shay Mitchell Marks 33rd Birthday in Self-Isolation as Former Pretty Little Liars Costars Send Tributes

Shay Mitchell celebrated her 33rd birthday while social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress marked her special day on Instagram Friday, sharing some of her festivities with followers. “Even throughout a global pandemic, quarantine, and rain… this is the most grateful I’ve ever felt on a birthday. Stay safe, and stay home,” Mitchell wrote, along with a photo of her holding a sign that read “It’s my 33rd Birthday! You honk I drink!” in front of her house.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While the mom of one was unable to physically gather with her friends and family, many of her famous pals sent their well wishes, including her former Pretty Little Liars costars.

RELATED: These Celebs Are Taking Social Distancing Literally by Going Off the Grid

“This Is @shaymitchell she is a superwoman, a super friend, a super philanthropist, a super businesswoman, a super talented actor and producer and a super mom!!!. I feel so lucky to be in your orbit you brightly burning superstar. Happy birthday. Here is to MANY MANY MORE (though hopefully all of the rest will not be in Quarantine),” Troian Bellisario wrote on Instagram.

“Happy birthday my girl. I love you @shaymitchell,” Ashley Benson shared, along with some of her favorite throwback moments with Mitchell.

Image zoom Lucy Hale/Instagram

“Happy birthday beautiful @shaymitchell – this was our first club night during the filming of the PLL pilot in Vancouver over 10 years ago. My how things have changed. Sending you love girl!” Lucy Hale wrote on her Instagram Story. The Katy Keene star also posted a selfie of her and Mitchell with Benson during their night out.

“Happy birthday Gorgeous @shaymitchell,” Sasha Pieterse also shared on Instagram.

Pretty Little Liars creator Marlene King also posted throwback photos of Mitchell from their early days on set. “Verified Here’s a trip down memory lane to celebrate your birthday @shaymitchell. Thanks for so many fun and fabulous days and nights together. And when we can finally be closer than 6 feet apart I’m coming over for a hug, and you know it, some Atlas time. Congratulations on becoming a woman so many admire and look up to. Keep inspiring us. Sending you love and light today and every day,” King wrote.

Image zoom Sasha Pieterse/Instagram

Image zoom Shay Mitchell/Instagram

Mitchell later thanked her friends and fans for all the birthday wishes. “Thank you guys so much,” she said. “Thank you all for the beautiful birthday messages, even though it’s a weird, weird time, I feel so loved on my birthday. I hope you guys are staying safe out there and I can’t wait for this all to be over so we can hang out and I can give all you guys a hug.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.