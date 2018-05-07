Shay Mitchell Denies Report Linking Her to Kendall Jenner's Basketball Player Beau Blake Griffin

Shay Mitchell is setting the record straight.

The Pretty Little Liars alum took refuted a report that claimed she was spotted chatting with Blake Griffin at a restaurant in New York on Friday.

“I’ve never met @blakegriffin23,” Mitchell, 31, tweeted Monday.

Although the star claimed the duo has never been introduced, she did joke about the alleged interaction and pass along a menu recommendation to the 29-year-old Detroit Pistons player.

She added, “but if he was at Carbone at the same time I was, I hope he ordered the spicy rig and enjoyed it as much as I did.”

I’ve never met @blakegriffin23 but if he was at Carbone at the same time I was, I hope he ordered the spicy rig and enjoyed it as much as I did🍝 https://t.co/SjOvPUnDiZ — Shay Mitchell (@shaymitch) May 7, 2018

Up until recently, Griffin has been linked to model and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kendall Jenner. They had been seeing each other since August, shortly after he split from the mother of his two children, Brynn Cameron, a former college basketball player.

After a source told PEOPLE in February that the duo’s romance had slowed down since the NBA star was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons, both Griffin and Jenner attended a Coachella party thrown by Sunset Boulevard hotspot Bootsy Bellows and McDonald’s in April.

The reality star, 22, made her way into the bash alone with three members of security, heading straight over to a table of pals, including Gigi and Bella Hadid and Victoria’s Secret model Joan Smalls. At one point, Jenner even stood up on a chair and danced along to Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles.”

But Griffin, who arrived at the event prior to the model, walked past Jenner’s table as she stared at him, and she then turned to whisper something to a friend. Beyond that, it didn’t appear that the two made contact at the party.

A source told PEOPLE in February that Griffin’s move may have taken a toll on his relationship with Jenner, but the two weren’t ready to call it quits just yet.

“They’ve definitely cooled off and are taking things at a slower pace, but not because of any particular drama,” the source said. “He got traded and isn’t local anymore, so they’ve grown apart a bit just because of distance. They’re still involved.”