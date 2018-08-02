The Bachelorette's Shawn Booth on Surviving the Reality TV Curse: 'We Take It Day by Day'

Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristowe recently celebrated their three-year anniversary — so what’s their secret to outlasting many of their fellow Bachelor franchise couples?

“I think anybody who knows us or follows us sees that we like to have a lot of fun,” Booth, 31, tells PEOPLE. “We don’t take ourselves too seriously and we take it day by day, like every other couple. We have a great time.”

“We built that solid foundation on the show and have just become stronger ever since,” he adds. “We’re fortunate enough to connect and we’ve been having a blast for the past three years, just being supportive of one another and enjoying each other’s presence.”

Indeed, Bristowe and Booth are happily enjoying “the longest engagement ever,” and he says they’re still in no rush to tie the knot. For starters, their schedules are jam-packed. Booth’s latest project? ULTRA Fit Fest, Michelob ULTRA’s first ever premium fitness getaway designed for beer lovers who strive to balance an active lifestyle with having fun. (The festival, which will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Sept. 21-23, is packed with a variety of workouts designed by Booth and other fitness instructors, as well as live entertainment and happy hours.)

“It’s kind of like a music festival, except we’re doing it a little more healthy,” says Booth. “Everybody can work their butts off, come with their friends, have a good time and enjoy some drinks afterwards.”

“Everybody’s got their own style of working out,” he adds. “I’ll be doing my Boothcamp workout that I do across the country from my Boothcamp app. So we’ll be doing full body, HIIT-style — just getting after it for about an hour.”

And while he spends most of his time focusing on his fitness these days, Booth says he still manages to squeeze in a few hours watching The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. So what’s his advice for Becca Kufrin when she goes public with her fiancé after next week’s finale?

“Just support one another as much as possible — be each other’s rock,” he says. “You’re going to hear a lot of negative opinions coming from the outside. I’m always more sensitive towards the ‘winner’ because I know how hard it is … having to live it all out on TV, seeing all of the other relationships.”

“Because you don’t even see any of that when you’re on the show, right?” he continues. “You just assume you’re the only guy, even though you know there are other people there. It’s always extremely tough, so they’ve just got to trust and support one another.”

The Bachelorette finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.