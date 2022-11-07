Shaunie O'Neal's Husband Keion Henderson Praises His Wife of Six Months: 'She's a Stone Cold Fox'

Shaunie O'Neal's husband Keion Henderson is one happy newlywed.

Henderson asks O'Neal about her role in his Lighthouse Church in an exclusive sneak peek at the couple's new series Shaunie & Keion's Destination 'I Do'.

"I think I'm still figuring that out," she admits. "I of course want to do something with the women, and probably the kids, the little babies, but I want to be the best wife to you."

Henderson responds, "You're a stone cold fox. And you are giving me a place where I don't have to be my job. You helped to reveal a side of me that I didn't know was there until you got there."

The couple's upcoming three-part special will follow the Basketball Wives star, 47, and her pastor husband, 41, as they prepared for their destination wedding this past May.

The series premieres Nov. 28 on VH1 after The Love Experiment, a new dating show in which three single best friends enter a fantasy "hall" full of eligible bachelors who are ready to commit.

Shaunie O'Neal and Keion Henderson. Manolo Doreste

O'Neal and Henderson tied the knot on May 28 at the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club.

Nearly 200 guests were in attendance for the romantic outdoor ceremony took place on the golf course's 10th hole, with the bride entering as singer Yolanda Adams performed. The bride's three sons walked her down the aisle to meet her now-husband.

"I just lost my dad in February," O'Neal told PEOPLE at the time. "So, I really struggled with how I was going to get down the aisle. Losing my dad in the midst of planning this wedding was a lot, so my sons handed me off."

Shaunie O'Neal and Keion Henderson. Manolo Doreste

Having her five children (with ex Shaquille O'Neal) there to support her was "everything" to the happy mom, who describes her family as "package deal" when it comes to relationships.

"She's amazing," says Henderson. "She's just the most laid-back, hilarious, fun-loving person. She's a woman of faith," Henderson gushes. "She can cook, she can dress and she can sing!"

The Love Experiment and Shaunie & Keion's Destination 'I Do' both debut Nov. 28 on VH1.