Shauna Rae Says Her Worst Date 'Made Me Feel Like a Lab Rat'

As TLC star Shauna Rae explores dating in season 2 of her show, she tells PEOPLE about a time a potential suitor "did make me feel like I was smaller than I am"

By
Published on November 1, 2022 03:10 PM
Shauna with dogs Una and Chica
Photo: Jennifer Withus Photography

Season 2 of I Am Shauna Rae is almost here, and the star is recounting her worst date ever.

Star Shauna Rae, who has pituitary dwarfism and will dip her toe in the dating pool this season, chatted with PEOPLE about her worst date, when her potential suitor who was fixated on her height.

"I have had people that I was in the talking kind of stage and getting to know them, and I had one guy who just— all of his questions had to do with my height," says the 3'10" 22-year-old.

The love interest asked some intrusive questions. "It wasn't even in a physical romantic kind of sense, it was 'Well, how do you get your dishes?' and 'How do you go to the bathroom?'" she recalls.

Shauna Rae and her dog Sahara
Jennifer Withus Photography

For Shauna, the conversation felt like her life was under a microscope. "It made me feel like I was a lab rat in a science room and I was just being picked at."

Shauna didn't take the relationship any further. "I had to stop talking to that one because of those situations," she adds, "And because he wanted to see a day in the life, which is really ironic because he can watch it now."

She continues, "That is probably one of the worst experiences that I've had because it did make me feel like I was smaller than I am."

I Am Shauna Rae airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

