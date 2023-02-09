Shauna Rae's Love Interest Dan Swygart Shares What He's Learned Through Heartbreak: 'Build Yourself Up'

Dan Swygart revealed his worst heartbreak happened two years ago

By
Published on February 9, 2023 02:52 PM
Dan Swygart instagram
Photo: Dan Swygart Instagram

Dan Swygart won't let heartbreak get him down.

The I Am Shauna Rae love interest told his Instagram followers a bit about his biggest heartbreak, which happened two years ago. He turned his own experience into advice when one follower asked for tips to navigate a broken heart.

"I think the most important thing is when you're going through a breakup is to focus solely on yourself," Swygart said while walking on a beach. "Understand what you want in life and build yourself up."

"Make yourself a better person, whether that's through fitness, through success, through education, through spirituality, through your close inner circle, a friend, just build yourself up to be the best your possibly can," he continued.

Though Swygart didn't share personal details about his breakup, he expanded on what helped him reinvent himself — and find confidence in future relationships.

"Focus on yourself and eventually the pain of that relationship will be forgotten," he said. "I think it's also very important to forgive, learn and grow. Don't hold anything against them, even if they've done the worst thing possible. Try to forgive, but never forget. Learn from it, grow from it, and it's going to make you into that better person."

Swygart also suggested that his followers "don't just replace romantic connections," in fear of time spent alone.

"You're going to bring past traumas from previous relationships into new relationships and you're not really going to understand and learn more about who you are and what you want in life," he said.

Shauna Rae and Dan Swygart
Shauna Rae Instagram

In 2022, Swygart began getting to know Shauna Rae, the TLC star living with pituitary dwarfism after undergoing treatment for brain cancer as an infant.

Though the pair remain close friends, they're still just exploring what a relationship would look like between the two of them. Last season on the show, Shauna Rae admitted she'd kissed Swygart at one point in their connection.

Last month, Swygart received criticism for being interested in Shauna Rae — as she's a 23-year-old who appears to have the body of an eight-year-old. He defended their connection by reminding critics that Shauna Rae deserves to find romance and respect, despite her physical appearance.

"How dare you take away her right, her human right, to have a connection, a friendship, a relationship with someone else? Who are you to say that she can't have that?" he said in an Instagram video.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Seasons 1 and 2 I Am Shauna Rae are now streaming in full on Discovery+.

Related Articles
Shauna Rae and Dan Swygart
Shauna Rae's Love Interest Dan Swygart Says Support for His Comments on Their Connection 'Made Me Cry'
Shauna Rae with Dan
Shauna Rae's Love Interest Says Criticism of Their Relationship Is 'Absolutely Disgusting'
I Am Shauna Rae: Shauna and Thomas Test the Waters of Their New Friendship with a Meet the Parents Date
Shauna Rae Shares Why Long Distance Isn't Her 'Cup of Tea' as She Gets Closer to Welsh Love Interest
Shauna Rae's Love Interest Dan Meets Her Family
Shauna Rae Admits to 'Confusing' Feelings for Love Interest Dan as He Wants to Take Things 'to a Next Level'
Shauna Rae Apparel Line. Credit: TLC
Shauna Rae Reveals She's Developing an Adaptive Apparel Line and Her Aspirations to Go to FIT
Meet Shauna Rae’s New Love Interest Dan — as He Gets to Know Her Family in New TLC Teaser
Shauna Rae Has a New Love Interest — Who Proposes a Life-Changing Decision — in Midseason Teaser
Darcey & Stacey: Stacey Says She 'Had Enough' of Her Sister Darcey 'Bad Attitude' During Move to Miami
'90 Day' 's Stacey Silva Says She 'Had Enough' of Her Sister Darcey's 'Bad Attitude' During Move to Miami
I Am Shauna Rae: Shauna and Thomas Test the Waters of Their New Friendship with a Meet the Parents Date
'I Am Shauna Rae' : Shauna and Thomas Test the Waters of Their New Friendship with a Meet the Parents Date
Shauna Rae's Love Interest Dan Meets Her Family
Shauna Rae's Family Praises Her Crush Dan for Potential to 'Pull Her Out of Her Comfort Zone'
I Am Shauna Rae
Shauna Rae Says She's 'Always on Edge' While Shopping Because of Her Size: 'People Forget I'm Short'
shauna rae
Shauna Rae Opens Up About the 'Amazing Experience' of Dating Another Person with Pituitary Dwarfism
Shauna with dogs Una and Chica
Shauna Rae Says Her Worst Date 'Made Me Feel Like a Lab Rat'
shauna rae
Shauna Rae Says 'I've Had Kids Hit on Me' as She Tries Dating and Living Solo in New Season on TLC
Shauna Rae Job
Shauna Rae's Size Comes into Question as She Applies for Job at Local Dog Kennel: 'I Can Handle It'
Prince Harry cover rollout
Prince Harry Says 'None of Us Are Immune' to Effects of Systemic Racism: 'I Had So Much to Learn'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmF5bIrjThN/ sharnaburgess Verified It’s the baby Vans for me 🥹 So this store is where Bri took me when we bought our first tree and all the decorations for it. Before you guys even knew about us ;) It’s my favorite store in the whole world now both because of all the shiny things (obviously) and its significance in our story. That first Christmas together I felt like a kid again, decorating a tree with someone I loved and buying presents for kids. Now we are on our 3rd Christmas together and I get to share it with my big beautiful family, watching kids tear through presents and our son experiencing it all for the first time. Just when I think my heart couldn’t get more full… life proves me wrong 🥹 Thank you baby for capturing these moments for us 🤍 2d
Sharna Burgess Says She Struggles with 'Worst-Case Scenario' Thoughts Since Becoming a Mom