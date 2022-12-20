Shauna Rae Shares Why Long Distance Isn't Her 'Cup of Tea' as She Gets Closer to Welsh Love Interest

Dan is building a romantic connection with Shauna Rae — but they both live in different countries

By
Published on December 20, 2022 09:44 AM

Shauna Rae is considering her options.

In a preview of TLC's I Am Shauna Rae, the 23-year-old with pituitary dwarfism shared her thoughts on Dan — a man she's getting to know. But Shauna knows if she continues to develop a connection with Dan, their relationship will have to be long distance as he primarily lives in Wales.

Shauna tells the cameras she's not a huge fan of distance, as she's had a similar relationship in the past.

"I haven't actually really thought about if Dan and I were in a relationship and how that would look," she admits. "I assume that we would probably try long-distance, but I've been in a long-distance relationship and it's not my cup of tea."

Shauna adds: "So, either he would have to find a settle-down place or I would have to start traveling with him."

I Am Shauna Rae: Shauna and Thomas Test the Waters of Their New Friendship with a Meet the Parents Date
TLC

Though Shauna and Dan have yet to define their relationship, she's agreed to be his wedding date at his friend's upcoming nuptials in Malaysia. Fortunately for Shauna, her parents appear to be on board with the idea.

"Dan taking Shauna out of the country, I think would be really cool. I think she'd have a good time," her stepdad says in a confessional. "I don't think I'd be as concerned if Shauna went on a trip with Dan because she's with Dan. I mean, I think the first thing he would do is protect Shauna."

Shauna's mom says if the duo actually plan the trip, it would allow the family the opportunity to get to know Dan better beforehand.

But Shauna thinks her parents are bluffing. "They're bold face liars," she says in an interview. "They probably wouldn't let me go if it actually happened."

Shauna Rae's Love Interest Dan Meets Her Family
TLC

Dan slid into Shauna's Instagram DMs to begin their digital friendship. He then sent her flowers shortly after they began talking.

In season 2 of I Am Shauna Rae, Dan has been spending time in Long Island to get to know Shauna better. She previously said they're not rushing to define their relationship.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shauna briefly dated one other man in season 2 named Thomas, who also has pituitary dwarfism. She was diagnosed with the condition after battling brain cancer as a child. Though she beat cancer, Shauna stands just 3'10" at 23 after the growth of her pituitary gland was impacted.

I Am Shauna Rae airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

