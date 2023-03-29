TLC’s Shauna Rae Corrects ‘Catchphrase’ that She’s ‘Stuck in the Body of an 8-Year-Old’: I’m ‘Just Short’

Shauna Rae is speaking out on her TLC catchphrase.

The I Am Shauna Rae star gently corrected an Instagram commenter who referred to her as a woman "stuck in an 8-year-old body" — something that's been taglined alongside her TLC show. Shauna Rae shared a video explaining why she doesn't identify with the phrasing.

"I just want to correct your wording," she said before addressing the commenter's question. "I know that 'the woman stuck in the body of an 8-year-old' is the catchphrase that's attached to me, but I don't personally connect with it. I think it's actually very inaccurate."

She continued, "I am not stuck in the body of an 8-year-old. I am a 23-year-old woman whose body is 23 years old. It's matured. It's gone through puberty. I've grown in areas that 8-year-olds don't until they've hit puberty, which is later in life."

Shauna Rae concluded the segment, "I am just a shorter statured woman, and my body is at the average height of an 8-year-old.

In a caption, she expanded further on the thought. "Definitely going to get some more out there but I think this one is super important because it gives y'all insight on to how I actually view myself no matter what verbiage that's attached with pituitary dwarfism. I do believe that if you genuinely take the time you'll notice that I'm no different just short."

On her TLC series, Shauna Rae's early 20s are captured — showing both the similarities and differences she faces when living life as a single adult. Her dating life, friendships and future career plans remain front and center as Shauna Rae navigates learning to drive and moving out of her parent's house.

Shauna Rae had a form of cancer as a young child, which stunted the growth of her pituitary gland. It resulted in pituitary dwarfism, the condition that keeps Shauna Rae under 4 feet tall.

I Am Shauna Rae is available to stream on discovery+.