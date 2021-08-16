Tensions Bubble Over in Dramatic Shahs of Sunset Season 9 Reunion Trailer

The two-part Shahs of Sunset reunions air Aug. 22 and Aug. 29 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Shahs of Sunset is back, and it's brimming with drama.

In the first look at the upcoming Season 9 reunion, cast members Reza Farahan, Mercedes "MJ" Javid, Mike Shouhed, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, Destiney Rose, Nema Vand and London Laed come together to break down some of the most shocking moments from the past season of the hit Bravo series.

In a newly released trailer, host Andy Cohen kicks off the reunion as the Shahs of Sunset stars discuss everything from Mike's sexting scandal to Reza's restraining order against MJ's husband, Tommy Feight.

The reunion begins with Destiney cracking a joke as she reaches for a snack, grabbing a cucumber and asking, "Is it raunchy if I'm munching on this? I'll take the big one."

Things quickly take a turn as Cohen dives right into the drama, asking, "So Mike, you've never met up with any of the girls you've sexted with?"

He replies, "Never," but Destiney jumps in with her own accusation against her co-star.

"He's tried to get with two of my girlfriends," she tells Cohen.

Shahs of Sunset Reunion

With the addition of Paulina Ben-Cohen, Mike's girlfriend, tensions escalate quick. Destiney tells her, "Paulina, I have been nothing but honest," but GG asks, "Is Destiney lying about what she knows?"

The trailer also gives a glimpse at the drama between Reza and MJ, who have had a strained relationship since Reza was granted a three-year restraining order against Feight in 2019.

"Who here thinks Reza should be allowed to meet Shams?" Cohen asks the group, referring to MJ and Feight's son. While nearly half of the cast supports the idea, MJ is clearly not in favor. Reza, who tears up, asks to "take a little break" as he walks off set and apologizes.

Shahs of Sunset Reunion Credit: bravo/ youtube

In a later scene, MJ tells her former friend, "I don't know how to approach you, I don't know how to approach Tommy" as she holds his hand in an emotional moment.

However, tensions flare when Reza is seen accusing Mike of trying to gaslight him, and all of the drama reaches a peak in the very last moments of the trailer.

"If she said it's either me or the show, what would you do?" Cohen asks.

While Mike stays mum as the teaser comes to a close, fans can catch his reply Sunday, when the first installment of the two-part Shahs of Sunset reunion premieres.