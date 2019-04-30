Sharon Osbourne Reveals She Attempted to Kill Herself 3 Times: 'I'm Still Here... and You Struggle'

Sharon Osbourne has never been one to shy away from talking about the tough stuff, and now the star is getting candid about her mental health struggles.

During Tuesday’s episode of The Talk, Osbourne, 66, opened up about her years-long battle with depression and revealed that she had attempted to kill herself three separate times.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Though the mom of three admitted to often making light of the situation, she acknowledged how tough it is to keep going sometimes and said she wished there was a way to control the negative thoughts.

“I was joking about this but I shouldn’t — talking about my depression,” she told her costars. “And it’s like, you know saying, ‘Oh, the first time I tried to kill myself was okay, the second, all right, the third time, oye!'”

“But it’s like, I’m still here. I still do what I do and you struggle,” she continued. “I wish everybody could think flowers and daisies and princesses, but you can’t.”

RELATED: Sharon Osbourne: I’ve Taken Medication for Depression for 16 Years

This isn’t the first time that Osbourne has opened up about struggling with her mental health.

In Nov. 2014, she revealed on The Talk that she suffered from depression and had been taking medication for 16 years.

“Some days are better than others, and some days you feel like you just want to pull the sheets over your head and just stay in that bed and not do a damn thing – except rot,” she admitted, adding that she had gotten help.

Sharon Osbourne David Livingston/Getty Images

RELATED: Sharon Osbourne Reveals Secret Mental Breakdown Last May: ‘My Family Put Me into a Facility’

Two years later, Osbourne shared how she had experienced a mental breakdown, which resulted in a five-week emergency leave of absence from the CBS daytime show after her family had put her in a facility.

“I had a complete and utter breakdown,” she explained on the show. “I woke up in Cedars-Sinai Hospital and for probably three days I knew nothing. I couldn’t think, I couldn’t talk, I could do nothing. My brain just shut down on me.”

“I was doing too much of everything,” she said. “My brain just totally fused and I just couldn’t cope with anything. My family put me into a facility and in this facility, the diagnose you, there’s therapists, psychiatrists and you do a lot of group therapy. And I found for me that the group therapy was the best thing that I could do because there were several people suffering with what I was suffering,” Osbourne added.

She continued, “My head was like a whirlpool going round and round and round, and not one thought would stay in.”

Sharon Osbourne Andrew Eccles/CBS via Getty Images

RELATED: Sharon Osbourne Opens Up About Her Mental Breakdown: ‘I Didn’t Have Strength to Say I Need Help’

Shortly after the breakdown, Osbourne spoke to Access Hollywood‘s Natalie Morales, where she opened up about the “frightening” experience.

“I had given up. I just couldn’t deal,” she said in Sept. 2016. “At a very low point in my life, I was very frightened about what was going on with me mentally and the thoughts that were going into my head constantly.”

“These thoughts coming into my head and pictures and people’s faces and I couldn’t control my head, but I couldn’t verbalize it,” Osbourne recalled. “I just didn’t have the strength to even say I need help, help me because I just couldn’t talk I was just flat, gone.”

Sharon Osbourne Summers/Thames/Syco/REX/Shutterstock

Despite recognizing how her mental health would continue to be a work in progress for years to come, Osbourne acknowledged how the positive things in her life help weigh out the negatives.

“I think if you are born with [depression] you have it all your life, and it’s an ongoing battle, so it’s an ongoing thing of realizing how blessed you are and what you got to be happy about in the day and I have so much,” she said.

The Talk airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET on CBS.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.