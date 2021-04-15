Sharon Osbourne to Speak with Bill Maher in First Interview Since Exiting The Talk After Scandal

Sharon Osbourne is readying to give her first interview following the controversy that led to her departure from The Talk.

Osbourne, 68, will go one-on-one with Bill Maher on Friday's episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, HBO announced Wednesday.

The in-studio appearance will occur at the beginning of the episode and will be followed by a panel discussion with Eurasia Group and GZERO Media President Ian Bremmer as well as Georgetown University law professor and author Rosa Brooks.

Sharon Osbourne, Bill Mahr Credit: Randee St. Nicholas/CBS via Getty Images; Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Morgan, 56, left his role at ITV's Good Morning Britain after declaring he didn't believe the allegations Markle, 38, made regarding the mental health struggles and experiences of racism she endured while serving as a senior member of the royal family. Underwood argued that the former America's Got Talent judge's defense of Morgan seemingly "gave validation" to his controversial comments about Markle, but Osbourne disagreed.

"I feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist," Osbourne said, to which Underwood responded by noting that she didn't believe that her colleague is racist.

Shortly after the episode aired, Osbourne denied allegations of past racism and bullying on the show. CBS also put The Talk on a month-long hiatus as they conducted an internal investigation, which ultimately led to the Osbournes alum stepping down from her longtime role.

"Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave The Talk," CBS said in a statement. "The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon's behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts."