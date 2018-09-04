Sharon Osbourne Says The Osbournes Hasn't Come Back Because Networks 'Can't Afford Us'

The Osbourne family is willing to return to reality TV — for a price.

From 2002-05, MTV audiences got an inside glimpse into the lives of Ozzy, Sharon, Jack and Kelly Osbourne on the four-season show. At a time when executives are keen on rebooting original series, a revival of The Osbournes has been discussed by multiple networks — but one key factor has thus far prevented its return.

“Was there an attempt to bring back The Osbournes the TV show? Because I had heard something about that,” Howard Stern asked Sharon, 65, on Tuesday’s episode of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

“It keeps going back and forth, different networks will approach us and it never works out. They can’t afford us,” she said. “They can’t afford us. It’s like why would we want to do it for f—— peanuts?”

Jack, Kelly and Ozzy Osbourne Johnny Vy/CBS

“Because at MTV, they paid you pretty well,” said Stern.

Sharon said, “Really well, and we owned it.”

In 2015, VH1 had intended to revive the show, but the network ultimately dropped the project. “We are no longer talking to the Osbournes about a series; that’s not going to happen,” VH1 programming executive Susan Levison told The Hollywood Reporter. “We wish we could have worked it out, but it just didn’t come together for us.”

Although the Osbourne family was the focus of the series, which won an Emmy for outstanding reality program, one member was noticeably — and intentionally — absent from filming: eldest daughter Aimee.

“She just wants to be left alone. She doesn’t want any paps following her,” Sharon said. “While the kids were doing their thing and, you know, the big circus that was following us, Amy was just living her life quietly.”

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/495040152" params="visual=true&color=#ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true" width="100%" height="300" iframe="true" /]

Although Sharon wished that Aimee was a part of the show, she is “very proud” of her daughter’s decision.

“Do you remember the show, was it The Munsters where they had the normal girl, Marilyn?”Sharon said, “And that’s Amy.”

In June, Sharon opened up about Aimee’s decision to leave home at age 16.

“I know that my eldest girl, Aimee, left home at 16 and she couldn’t live in our house because we were filming and it drove her insane,” Sharon said on The Talk.

“She felt too that she didn’t want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea — it was appalling to her,” Sharon said. “And so she left at 16 and I regret every day that she did.”

“She was happy,” Sharon added of Aimee, now 34, “but it broke my heart when she moved.”