Sharon Osbourne Thanks Fans for 'Outpouring of Love' After Ozzy's Parkinson's Disease Diagnosis

The Osbournes are overwhelmed by the response to Ozzy‘s Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

After the family disclosed the news Tuesday on Good Morning America, the musician’s wife Sharon Osbourne further addressed it with her co-hosts on The Talk.

“[It’s] good to be with you guys, and to be with everybody here, who is a family,” Sharon, 67, told Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve and Marie Osmond.

“So I have a second family. I don’t only have one, I have two,” she continued. “And just to have all this outpouring of positive reaction from everyone that watches the show, and our friends, it’s heartwarming. And I know that Ozzy will be just over the moon. He will be taken aback.”

As for Sharon herself?

“I’m good. I feel very good. I feel very strong,” she said. “People have been amazing with their outpouring of love for my husband, and I thank you. Friends that we haven’t spoken to in years have come out and supported Ozzy, and it makes me feel good. And to everyone, thank you.”

The television personality added that the family is determined to help Ozzy, who postponed the back-end of his 2019 tour in April, get back to work.

“We’re not going to stop until Ozzy is back out there, on that stage, where he belongs,” she said. “It was what he was born to do.”

On GMA, Ozzy and Sharon appeared with two of their children, Jack Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne, to discuss the icon’s harrowing year.

“It’s been terribly challenging for us all,” explained Ozzy, 71, of the past 12 months, during which he was diagnosed with pneumonia and suffered a fall in his Los Angeles home.

“I did my last show New Year’s Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves,” he said.

Ozzy revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a nervous system disorder that affects movement.

“It’s PRKN2,” added Sharon, noting that his diagnosis is “not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination.”

“It’s like, you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day,” she explained.

The “Crazy Train” artist admitted that he knew it was time to tell the world what he had been dealing with.

“I’m no good with secrets,” he said. “I cannot walk around with it anymore, ’cause it’s like I’m running out of excuses, you know?”

The singer is now taking Parkinson’s medication and nerve pills, he told the outlet, and is heading to “a professional in Switzerland” in April who specializes in “getting your immune system at its peak,” Sharon added.