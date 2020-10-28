Sharon Osbourne Says Someone ‘Maxed Out’ Her and Husband Ozzy’s Credit Cards

"Someone rang up charges and maxed out Ozzy's card and my card," The Talk host said Tuesday

Sharon Osbourne revealed Tuesday that someone fraudulently "maxed out" her and her husband Ozzy Osbourne's credit cards.

Speaking on Tuesday's episode of The Talk, Sharon, 68, and her cohosts began the conversation by discussing the set of Conan O'Brien's late-night set getting burglarized.

"That's so wrong," Sharon said of the burglary, which O'Brien, 57, discussed on Monday night's broadcast of Conan. "You know what, he's trying to give everyone some entertainment to make people feel as normal as possible. A little fun at the end of every day. It's wrong."

"But I'll tell you what else is wrong," Sharon continued, going on to tell her own story of being the victim of theft.

"It's my Kelly's birthday today, I went out last night to pick up her gift," she explained. "I give my credit card and they come back and say, 'Do you have another credit card? It didn't go through.' I say, 'Just try it again'… still didn't go through.... I hand them Ozzy's."

"Then, they come back and go, 'Do you have another one? It didn't go through.' Someone rang up charges and maxed out Ozzy's card and my card," she continued. "I called through to the credit card company and they go, 'No, no, no, you're maxed out, so is Ozzy.' I'm like, 'I don't go to that store, or to that store.' "

When co-host Eve asked, "So wait, it was fraud?" Sharon answered, "Yeah."

Sharon confirmed that the credit card company is working out the fraudulent charges and that she was still able to get a gift for her daughter Kelly Osbourne, who turned 36 on Tuesday.

"Happy Birthday 😇 @kellyosbourne," Sharon wrote on Instagram, sharing a throwback photo of the mother-daughter pair.

On Monday night, O'Brien — who has been recording his show at Los Angeles' famed Largo at the Coronet nightclub as a way to help entertainment venues affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — explained that "someone broke into our little theater and took some of our equipment."

The culprit made off with several laptops used to conduct Zoom interviews and the show's wooden clapperboard, a device that helps synchronize picture and audio, field producer Jason Chillemi said.

"That's the lowest. I can't think of anything lower," O'Brien remarked after he was informed of what was stolen from the set. "Okay, the laptops — fine. [But] you took the slate? That's crazy."