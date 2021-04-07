Sharon Osbourne Shares Text Messages She Claims She Sent to Sheryl Underwood amid The Talk Drama

Sheryl Underwood previously said she has not spoken to Sharon Osbourne since their heated on-air exchange on March 10

Sharon Osbourne is once again speaking out about her intense exchange with Sheryl Underwood last month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When Underwood pushed back against Osbourne, their conversation quickly turned emotional, with Osbourne telling Underwood to "educate" her and warning her not to cry during the episode. Osbourne later apologized for her "panicked" defense of Morgan. The incident led to the daytime talk show going on an extended hiatus as CBS launched an investigation into the matter. Ultimately, it was announced on March 26 that Osbourne was stepping away from the show.

On Tuesday, Osbourne, 68, shared text messages that she claimed to have sent to her former co-host after Underwood said on her podcast that Osbourne had not called her since their interaction.

sharon osbourne Image zoom Sharon Osbourne (L) and Sheryl Underwood (R) on The Talk on March 10 | Credit: the talk

The screenshots of her messages, shared with The Daily Mail, appear to show three different messages sent between March 12 and March 18.

"Sheryl, My heart is heavy and I'm deeply saddened by the events that transpired on Wednesday. I don't want to lose my true friend over this," the first message reads. "Im sorry for telling you to f--- off during the break, I'm sorry for accusing you of fake crying while we were live on air I'm sorry for losing my temper with you. I felt shocked, scared and saddened by what felt like was a blind sided attack. You know me. You know how I've always had your back."

The text continues, "We've outlasted everyone on this show and that's because we've always been a team and had each other backs. I consider you a genuine friend. If you want to talk on the phone over the weekend I'm here. Once again from the bottom of my heart I'm sorry. Is there anything You need from me of that I can do to help you heal? Love and respect always - Sharon."

The screenshots show no responses from Underwood to any of the three texts, the final one of which reads, "Sheryl I am thinking about you Hope you are well Sending my love."

Reps for Osbourne and Underwood did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Talk Image zoom Credit: Randee St. Nicholas/CBS via Getty Images

During a recent three-part series on Underwood's podcast titled "Sharon Walks Away," Underwood's co-host asked her whether Osbourne called her directly to apologize. Underwood gave a definitive "no" and then went through her phone history to confirm.

Underwood also addressed Osbourne's previous claim that CBS executives set up the conversation about Morgan and "blindsided" her. Underwood said she was the moderator and "none" of the questions she asked came from higher-ups.

Underwood added that even before the discussion went south, she was already trying to be mindful about framing things "in a way that was not perceived as attacking."

"In my gut, I thought this was going to go left," she recalled. "And so I wanted to put it in its proper order, be very calm, but there were a few people that criticized me on that — 'Why do you give any f---- about somebody's feelings? They give no f---- about yours.' It's not about the reaction of the person, it's about me and who I'm trying to evolve and mature to be."

RELATED VIDEO: Sherri Shepherd Reacts to Sharon Osbourne's Controversial Conversation with Sheryl Underwood on The Talk

Though Underwood said she and Osbourne became "fast friends" when Underwood joined The Talk for its second season in 2011, she noted that she had "heard things" about the British TV personality.

"I automatically just fell in love with her because I just like her. And I heard things and I was like, 'They got nothing to do with me.' My thing is I'm going to get to know you first," Underwood said.

"I had heard things, and I got phone calls of this and that and so what I said to those people, I said, 'Thank you for the information.' Because listen, in this business you've got all types of personalities, right?" she continued.

Underwood did not share specifics about what she heard about Osbourne, but when asked whether any of those things were later confirmed "in hindsight," Underwood said "yes."

Moving forward, Underwood said she's focusing on her own growth, as well as the evolution of The Talk. She also told her podcast co-hosts that she has no hard feelings towards Osbourne and her family.

"I still love the Osbournes, from what I've known of them," she said. "I don't know anything other than what I've experienced with them, and this thing that has happened is disappointing to me."

"And maybe people don't want to hear me say, 'I still love the Osbournes.' I'm not saying I liked being treated the way I was treated," she added. "I'm very disappointed. And I'm just trying to navigate my feelings about that because it was a trauma."

Since her controversial conversation with Underwood, Osbourne has been accused of a number of additional instances of racism, homophobia and bullying on the set of The Talk, all of which she has denied.

On March 16, journalist Yashar Ali published a report alleging that Osbourne used racial slurs while referring to her former The Talk co-host Julie Chen, citing multiple unnamed sources and another former co-host, Leah Remini.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Osbourne called the claims "crap, all crap," in an interview first given to Daily Mail, but repeated the racist language. (PEOPLE confirmed the veracity of the quotes, as reported by the Daily Mail, and Osbourne shared a similar statement.)

Ali's report further claimed that Osbourne referred to former co-host and executive producer Sara Gilbert, who is lesbian, as "p---- licker" and "fish eater."