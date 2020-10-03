Sharon Osbourne Says She & Ozzy Still Have Sex 'Couple of Times a Week': 'It Used to Be 3 Times a Day'

"The thing is, if somebody moves you in a certain way, you love them," The Talk co-host said

Sharon Osbourne is getting candid about her sex life with Ozzy Osbourne.

On Friday, The Talk co-host, 67, spoke about how intimacy with her longtime husband has changed throughout the years, sharing they still have sex "a couple times a week" even though the frequency used to much higher.

"We all know Ozzy was way oversexed. That's no secret. He had enough for all," she joked on her daytime talk show. "It’s getting less. It used to be three times a day, but it’s much less now. Let’s say a couple of times a week, which is normal in a long, long relationship."

The topic came about when Sharon and her co-hosts were discussing a study into the sex drives of older women, which found that many "are still interested in the intimacy and the physical thrill of sex during their middle age and into their golden years," according to Carrie Ann Inaba.

"Speaking for the older ladies here: when you’re in a relationship, your relationship has highs and lows. And depending on where you are with your relationship, you love each other more," Sharon said. "Sex changes that it’s not just about the sex, it’s about the intimacy. It’s about being with that person that you love. They love you. It just changes."

Sharon went on to explain that sex becomes more about "respect" in a mature relationship.

"Those goosebumps that you got changes to something else. It's a warmth. It's a respect," she continued. "It is a feeling of love and comfort, so those butterflies change to that comfort."

"The thing is, if somebody moves you in a certain way, you love them. You make love. It's the best thing in the world," Sharon said.

The TV star married Ozzy, 71, in 1982. Together, the couple have three children: Aimée, 37, Kelly, 35, and Jack, 34.

Sharon and Ozzy briefly split in 2016 after 33 years of marriage, when reports surfaced that Ozzy had an affair.

A year later, Sharon opened up about how she fell back in love with her husband.

"Thirty-five years with someone is a hell of a long time. And I think I fell out of love with my husband and then fell back again,” she admitted on The Talk.

The mom of three noted that it was Ozzy’s intentionality in bettering himself that helped her find love again.

"Probably, really, just months ago because he was trying so hard to be a better person — desperately trying, working his program, working with his therapist every day and trying so hard," she said at the time.