According to a new report, Sharon Osbourne used several racial slurs while referring to her former co-host Julie Chen

Sharon Osbourne Repeats Racial Slur in New Denial as Racism Allegations at The Talk Mount

Sharon Osbourne is continuing to deny the mounting allegations of racism and bullying against her.

On Tuesday, journalist Yashar Ali published a report alleging that Osbourne, 68, referred to her former The Talk co-host Julie Chen as "wonton" and "slanty eyes," citing multiple unnamed sources, including another former The Talk co-host, Leah Remini.

Osbourne called the claims "crap, all crap," in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Wednesday, but repeated the racist language, adding "Everyone's got an opinion or a story like the wonton story. It's like f--- off with your f------ wonton story. F--- off!"

"Of course, it's a pile on. People want to add fuel to the fire and it comes with the territory and that's fine," she said.

Ali's Tuesday report further claimed that Osbourne referred to former co-host and executive producer Sara Gilbert, who is lesbian, as "p---- licker" and "fish eater."

Reps for both Chen and Gilbert did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE on Tuesday, Osbourne's publicist, Howard Bragman, denied the allegations against the British TV personality. That same day, CBS announced that The Talk will extend its production hiatus until next Tuesday as they "continue to review these issues."

"CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions," reps for the show said in a statement to PEOPLE. "We're also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on The Talk. This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary."

The show previously announced a production hiatus on Monday, less than a week after Osbourne defended friend Piers Morgan following the backlash for his controversial remarks questioning the validity of Meghan Markle's discussion on mental health during her recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.

That same week, Holly Robinson Peete, who exited the daytime talk show in 2011 following its first season, claimed that Osbourne had complained she was "too 'ghetto,'" and alleged that it played a role in her departure.

According to the report from Ali, Remini also claimed that Osbourne didn't want Peete as a co-host on The Talk. Prior to filming the first season of the show, Remini said she went to lunch with Osbourne, who "tried to persuade [Remini] to join Osbourne in ousting Robinson Peete as a co-host," the report states.

Remini alleged that after Osbourne costarred with Peete on The Celebrity Apprentice 3, Osbourne said Peete "wasn't a good person, not to trust her and that we should find 'another Black person who is funny.'"

Though Peete and Remini both went on to host The Talk, their time was short-lived. The pair was fired by the end of season 1 at Osbourne's direction, multiple sources told Ali.

On Friday, Peete, 56, recalled her exit, which came after Osbourne's alleged name-calling on the show.

"I'm old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too 'ghetto' for #theTalk...then I was gone," Peete tweeted. "I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm & respectful because...she HAD to. 🤦🏽‍♀️ 🤷🏽‍♀️ #fbf."