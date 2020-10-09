"I tried to take my life and it wasn’t for attention. I just couldn’t bear it," she said, explaining how she sought help for her mental health

Sharon Osbourne Reflects on Past Suicide Attempt & Telling Herself to 'Get It Together' for Her Kids

Sharon Osbourne is sharing details about her struggle with mental health.

On Thursday, the star, 68, opened up to her fellow co-hosts on The Talk about her past suicide attempt in order to raise awareness on the subject for World Mental Health Day, coming on Saturday. Osbourne reflected on the 2017 attempt and checking into a mental health facility to undergo treatment.

“Four years ago I was finding things very, very difficult and ... I tried to take my life and it wasn’t for attention. I just couldn’t bear it,” she said, as Sheryl Underwood added, “I remember that time, and I remember us wanting to give you your space and your privacy.”

“I went to a place to give me help,” Osbourne said, recalling how she met two young girls in the facility who were struggling with addiction. “They told me they were drinking and using drugs … both of them, their mothers had committed suicide. And it messed them up so bad, that they couldn’t cope with their lives, and that shocked me into — come on, am I going to do this to my family, my babies? No way. And that shocked me; it was like an electric shock, and it was like, get it together.”

“It was like, 'Look at these two girls. If I try this again, this could be my kids,'” added Osbourne, who shares three kids, son Jack, 34, and daughters Kelly, 35, and Aimée, 37, with husband Ozzy Osbourne.

In April 2019, Osbourne spoke candidly on The Talk about three past suicide attempts she survived over the course of her years-long battle with depression. Though she admitted to often making light of the situation, she acknowledged how tough it is to keep going sometimes.

“I was joking about this but I shouldn’t — talking about my depression,” she said at the time. “And it’s like, you know, saying, ‘Oh, the first time I tried to kill myself was okay, the second, all right, the third time, oye!'”

“But it’s like, I’m still here. I still do what I do and you struggle,” continued Osbourne. “I wish everybody could think flowers and daisies and princesses, but you can’t.”

Osbourne had previously opened up about struggling with mental health. Back in November 2014, she revealed on The Talk that she suffered from depression and had been taking medication for 16 years at that time.

“Some days are better than others, and some days you feel like you just want to pull the sheets over your head and just stay in that bed and not do a damn thing except rot,” she admitted, adding that she had gotten help.

Two years later, Osbourne shared how she had experienced a mental breakdown, which resulted in a five-week emergency leave of absence from the CBS daytime show after her family had put her in a facility.

Shortly after the breakdown, Osbourne spoke to Access Hollywood, when she opened up about the “frightening” experience and how her mental health is a work in progress. Osbourne also acknowledged how the positive things in her life help outweigh the negatives.

“I think if you are born with [depression] you have it all your life, and it’s an ongoing battle, so it’s an ongoing thing of realizing how blessed you are and what you got to be happy about in the day, and I have so much,” she said.

The Talk airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET on CBS.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.