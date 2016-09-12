Sharon Osbourne Reveals Secret Mental Breakdown Last May: 'My Family Put Me into a Facility'

Sharon Osbourne is addressing her emergency leave of absence from The Talk last year.

“I had a complete and utter breakdown,” Osbourne revealed on Monday about why she left the show for one month in May 2015.

“I woke up in Cedars-Sinai Hospital and for probably three days I knew nothing. I couldn’t think, I couldn’t talk, I could do nothing. My brain just shut down on me,” admitted Osbourne, 63.

“I was doing too much of everything,” she said. “My brain just totally fused and I just couldn’t cope with anything. My family put me into a facility and in this facility, the diagnose you, there’s therapists, psychiatrists and you do a lot of group therapy. And I found for me that the group therapy was the best thing that I could do because there were several people suffering with what I was suffering,” Osbourne added.

She continued, “My head was like a whirlpool going round and round and round, and not one thought would stay in.”

PEOPLE confirmed via Osbourne’s rep at the time of the hospitalization that the TV talk show host took a one-month hiatus after she “collapsed from mental and physical fatigue.” Her doctors reported that she suffered from “extreme exhaustion” and believed she returned to work too soon after being treated earlier in the year for pneumonia.

Osbourne told Entertainment Tonight of the life-threatening moment: “It was really, really terrifying. I thought of myself as being this powerhouse, strong, can take on the world,” she said. “I just couldn’t cope and the thought of going out of the treatment that I was in terrified me. I didn’t want to leave. I didn’t want to go out because I knew that I couldn’t cope with everyday life.”

Over a year later, the host is back to hosting and her normal routine: “I feel now that I have got a good grip on the problem that I have and I’m in control, it doesn’t control me. So I’m in control of the condition.”

The Talk airs weekdays (2 p.m. ET) on CBS.