Sharon Osbourne is saying goodbye to The X Factor — for now.

The longtime judge of the British version of the reality competition series, which she first joined in 2004, confirmed her departure in a statement on Facebook Sunday, saying she “decided to pass on the series this year.”

“After watching the new season #XFactor unfold, I’ve seen the new judges finding their rhythm and are doing brilliantly,” began Osbourne, 65. “Simon [Cowell] was so gracious to find me a spot on the live shows but at this point I really don’t think I’m needed and I would honestly feel odd coming in at this point. So I have decided to pass on the series this year.”

She concluded, “I wish the show continued success and as much as I love to get my face on TV you will have to do without me this season. Loves ya, Mrs. O.”

On Monday, Osbourne thanked her supporters on Facebook: “Thank you all for your messages of support regarding my X Factor announcement. It really means so much to me. A huge thank you and I hope to see you all on British TV very soon Big Kiss….Always, Mrs.O.”

The series also confirmed her exit in a statement to Deadline. “The X Factor can confirm Sharon Osbourne has decided not to return to this year’s show,” a spokesperson for the show said. “Sharon will always be a big part of The X Factor family and we wish her all the best for the future.”

Her leave comes weeks after she made scathing comments in an expletive-ridden interview with Howard Stern about the young people who audition for the series.

“I’ve been doing that on-and-off for 15 years,” she told Stern about X Factor.

After Stern said “I heard … you don’t have to be there when those kids audition, all you do is come in for the live shows,” Osbourne went on to criticize the underage contestants who try out for the show.

“Oh f—, I don’t have to have those kids singing in my face,” she said.

“They all suck,” she continued. “It’s like, is this f—— karaoke or what?”

Stern chimed in, “And why can’t you say that? They don’t let you.”

The Talk co-host was quick to point out that her contract is ending — and she isn’t holding back on her opinions about contestants.

“Well, the thing is, it’s the end of my contract. Now it’s like no holds barred. It’s like, get the f— off the stage. You’re s—. Get the f— out,” she told Stern.

PEOPLE is out to X Factor and Osbourne’s rep for comment.