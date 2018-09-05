Sharon Osbourne Says She's 'Very, Very Sad' About Son Jack's Divorce: 'It Just Didn't Work'

Sharon Osbourne is opening up about her feelings on her son Jack’s divorce.

“I’m sad. I’m very, very sad,” The Talk co-host said about 32-year-old Jack’s impending divorce from wife Lisa Stelly during an interview for SiriusXM’s Howard Stern Show on Tuesday.

“She’s a good girl. And the thing is it just didn’t work,” Osbourne continued. “They love each other, they can’t live with each other.”

In May, Lisa, 32, filed for divorce from Jack – just three months after the couple welcomed their third daughter, Minnie Theodora. The pair also shares 6-year-old Pearl Clementine and 3-year-old Andy Rose.

“They are such a joy,” the Osbourne matriarch said of her grandchildren.

At the time of the divorce filing, Jack shared an Instagram post on behalf of him and Lisa, explaining that while the news of their separation “has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone,” the couple tried for years to make their marriage work.

“What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together,” the father of three wrote. “We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as co-parents and best friends.”

Jack and Lisa were married for six years before she filed for divorce. The mother of three also filed for joint legal and physical custody of the children and has asked for child visitation for both parties. She is asking for spousal support and filed to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to Jack. Additionally, she requested that Jack pay for her attorney’s fees.

The pair exchanged vows on Oct. 7, 2012, in front of 48 close friends and family members, including his parents Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne as well as sister Kelly Osbourne, who recently spoke out about Jack and Lisa’s separation.

“It’s sad, but you know, they have a great relationship with one another. The main priority is just the kids and making sure that they get what they need,” Kelly said. “It’s foolish to try and fix something together that isn’t going to work. They’re doing the adult thing, and that’s great for them.”

She added: “I’m very close to the both of them. Families are supposed to support one another, and that’s all I’m there to do.”