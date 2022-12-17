Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized While Filming Ghost-Themed TV Show: Report

Sharon Osbourne has been hospitalized after falling ill on the set of a ghost-themed TV show.

EMS workers with the Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD) responded to a medical call at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, around 6:30 p.m. local time on Friday, when they transported the TV personality, 70, to Santa Paula Hospital, TMZ reported.

A rep for Osbourne and a VCFD spokesperson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Glen Tavern's manager confirmed to TMZ that there was an "emergency," but did not provide further details. The manager did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Sharon's health scare comes after she tested positive for COVID-19 in May, around the time her daughter Kelly Osbourne and husband Ozzy Osbourne also contracted the coronavirus. She previously had COVID in December 2020, for which she was briefly hospitalized.

The Talk alum has recently been caring for Ozzy, 74, who suffers from Parkinson's disease and underwent a major operation in June that would "determine the rest of his life."

She opened up about Ozzy's 2003 diagnosis in October for the ITV documentary Paxman: Putting Up with Parkinson's. "Suddenly, your life just stops. Life as you knew it," Sharon said.

"When I look at my husband, my heart breaks for him," she continued. "I'm sad for myself to see him that way, but what he goes through is worse. And sometimes when I look at him and he doesn't know I'm looking at him, I'm like crying."

Sharon and Ozzy celebrated their 40th anniversary in July. In addition to Kelly, 38, the couple also shares daughter Aimee Osbourne, 39, and son Jack Osbourne, 37. Additionally, they're grandparents to Jack's four children and Kelly's first baby.

Although the family (sans Aimee) announced a 10-part BBC reality series called Home to Roost in September, which was set to document their journey moving back to the U.K. from the U.S., Ozzy has since said he no longer wants to make the move.