Sharon Osbourne Reveals How She Feels About Daughter Aimée's Decision Not to Join Family Reality Series

Sharon Osbourne is opening up about why her eldest daughter, Aimée, chose not to appear alongside her family on the hit reality show that documented their lives in the early aughts.

The Talk co-host, 68, said during Tuesday's broadcast of her talk show that she felt "sorry" Aimée, 37, wasn't a part of The Osbournes, but understood why her child declined to participate in the series.

"I understand how she felt. It was chaos," Sharon shared, explaining that they had about 30 film crew members following them "24 hours a day."

"The house wasn't a home anymore. It was a studio. So, I get why she didn't like it," the mother of three continued. "But would I have done it differently? I didn’t know what I was doing then. So you know, I wouldn't have done anything differently because I had an unbelievable time doing it."

Sharon went on to say that she had "great experiences" while working on the show.

"It was just something in my life that I don’t regret and I’m glad I did. I was just sorry that Aimee didn't come on the journey with us," she said.

Though Aimée currently fronts the synth pop band ARO, Sharon said that her daughter is the type of person who "doesn't want to be a celeb."

"She just wants to do her music and do her creative thing, and feel good about it. That’s it," the matriarch added.

Starring Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, along with their kids Jack and Kelly, The Osbournes ran from 2002 to 2005 on MTV.

At the time, Aimée had to move out of the family's home due to constant filming on the property.

"I know that my eldest girl, Aimée, left home at 16 and she couldn’t live in our house because we were filming and it drove her insane," Sharon said on The Talk in June 2018. "She felt too that she didn’t want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea — it was appalling to her."

"And so she left at 16, and I regret every day that she did," Sharon added. "She was happy, but it broke my heart when she moved."

In August, Aimée spoke about why she didn't want to be a part of The Osbournes, saying that had valued her privacy too much to have cameras follow her around.

"For me, I had grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway, and ... I always really valued my privacy within that family," Aimée told New York's Q1043 radio program.