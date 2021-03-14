Sharon Osbourne Denies Calling Former The Talk Co-Host Holly Robinson Peete 'Too Ghetto'

Holly Robinson Peete was on The Talk for one season before leaving the show in 2011

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out against recent claims made against her by Holly Robinson Peete, one of the original hosts of The Talk.

On Friday, Peete, who exited the daytime talk show in 2011 following its first season, claimed that Osbourne, 68, had complained she was "too 'ghetto,'" alleging that it played a role in her departure.

"I'm old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too 'ghetto' for #theTalk...then I was gone," Peete, 56, tweeted. "I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm & respectful because...she HAD to. 🤦🏽‍♀️ 🤷🏽‍♀️ #fbf."

The following day, Osbourne denied ever calling Peete "too ghetto" or having a role in her exit from the show.

"In response to Holly Robinson Peete's accusation of me getting her fired from The Talk, I am sharing an e mail sent to me from Holly one month after she was let go by CBS," she wrote on Twitter. "As I have stated before, I have never had the ability/authority to get anyone fired from The Talk."

Alongside the message, Osbourne shared a screenshot of the alleged message, in which Peete seemingly claimed that Julie Chen, an original co-host of The Talk who exited the show in 2018 following her husband Les Moonves' ousting from CBS, played a role in her exit from the show.

In a follow-up Tweet, Osbourne wrote, "Never in my life did I utter the words that Holly was 'too ghetto' to be on the Talk, as well as not having her fired."

Reps for CBS and Chen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Following Peete's claims, comments Leah Remini made about Osbourne in 2012 resurfaced online.

In a since-deleted Tweet, Remini, who also left The Talk after its first season, wrote,"Sharon thought me and Holly were 'ghetto'...we were not funny, awkward and didn't know ourselves" according to E! News.

At the time, Osbourne also denied having any power "to hire or fire anyone on the show."

During last Wednesday's episode of The Talk, Osbourne said that she had been accused of being racist after voicing her support on social media for the controversial British TV host, who faced widespread criticism for questioning Meghan's authenticity in discussing her mental health struggles.

"Did I like everything he said? Did I agree with what he said? No," she said on the show. "Because it's his opinion. It's not my opinion ... I support him for his freedom of speech, and he's my friend."

The next night, Osbourne issued a statement apologizing for any harm she may have caused in supporting Morgan.

"After some reflection, after sitting with your comments & sitting with my heart, I would like to address the discussion on The Talk this past Wednesday," she wrote. "I have always been embraced with so much love & support from the black community & I have deep respect & love for the black community."

"To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over," Osbourne continued. "There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast. I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us & will continue to learn, listen and do better."

The TV personality has since claimed that CBS "blindsided" her with the conversation.

"I blame the network for it," Osbourne told Variety on Friday night. "I was blindsided, totally blindsided by the whole situation. In my 11 years, this was the first time I was not involved with the planning the segment."

Osbourne explained that the showrunners called her about eight minutes before taping began to ask if it was okay if they asked about Morgan.

"I said, 'Sure, they can ask me whatever.' But then I get on there, I say my piece and Sheryl [Underwood] turns around straight-faced, looks at me and is reading from a card with questions," she said. "I was just so hurt, caught off guard and stunned by what I was being asked and not prepared. I was honestly in shock."