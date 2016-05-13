Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Reunite for 'World's Most Uncomfortable Hug' Says On-Looker at Ozzfest Event

After it was announced that Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne had split after 33 years of marriage, the two have reunited … for business purposes.

The pair got together at the Hollywood Palladium on Thursday to promote Black Sabbath’s performance at the 20th anniversary celebration of Ozzfest in September – since Sharon still manages Ozzy’s band – but it was less than harmonious.

“Ozzy walked out on stage and gave Sharon the world’s most uncomfortable hug from behind,” an on-looker told PEOPLE. “Sharon literally cringed as Ozzy wrapped his arm around her before taking his seat.”

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne Tibrina Hobson/WireImage

Kevin Winter/Getty

Sharon, who introduced Ozzy to the stage as “the frontman of Black Sabbath!” did not reciprocate the hug, and was seen pulling away.

The reunion comes shortly after rumors of infidelity began to swirl, leaving The Talk co-host “pretty down,” a source told PEOPLE.

Later at the event, Ozzy was asked about a scene in the documentary that showed himself arguing with Sharon. Asked by reporters how they get through it, Ozzy said: “Well, you argue. Everybody argues. You don’t fall apart, you get back together again.”

But it’s not the first time Sharon has faced challenges in her marriage and a source close to the couple says it might be the last.

“I don’t know how much more she can take,” the source previously told PEOPLE. “It just weighs you down.”

After skipping Monday’s show of The Talk, Sharon, 63, returned Tuesday to address the topic.

RELATED VIDEO: Ozzy Osbourne is Seen Wearing His Wedding Ring Days After Split With Wife Sharon

“It’s right for me because I, honestly, at this point today, have no idea what I’m going to be doing for the rest of my life,” she said. “I just need time to think: ‘What do I really want for the rest of my life?’ Because this is like getting to the last chapter of this book. And I really need to think very carefully about where I want to go.”

Ozzy later spoke to E! at Thursday’s event, and said Sharon is still “the boss” of him. “Our wives have been very important to us,” he said.

Though the two have split and are no longer staying in their home together, a source told PEOPLE that no divorce is being discussed at present.

• Reporting by REAGAN ALEXANDER