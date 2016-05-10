Sharon Osbourne Addresses Ozzy Osbourne Cheating Rumors on The Talk: 'I'm 63 Years of Age, I Can't Keep Living Like This'

brightcove.createExperiences(); Sharon Osbourne made her first public appearance on Tuesday amid rumors of divorce and infidelity by Ozzy Osbourne, her husband of 33 years.

Osbourne boldly stepped out onto The Talk stage carrying a “tall glass of lemonade,” likely referencing Beyoncé‘s recent music video event centered on a story about an unfaithful husband.

“Welcome to the lemonade stand, known as The Talk,” co-host Julie Chen told viewers, “and a warm welcome back to Sharon.”

Osbourne then addressed her separation from Ozzy, 67.

Though she didn’t directly address her husband’s rumored cheating, she did tell her co-hosts: “I’m 63 years of age, and I can’t keep living like this.”

She revealed that she’s “been avoiding looking at any pictures or reading anything. I know what’s going on. I don’t need to read about or see about it. It’s like putting salt in a wound. I don’t need to.”

Osbourne admitted that she kicked her husband out but now “he’s back, and now I’m out of the house.”

“It’s right for me because I, honestly, at this point today, have no idea what I’m going to be doing for the rest of my life,” she acknowledged. “I just need time to think: ‘What do I really want for the rest of my life?’ Because this is like getting to the last chapter of this book. And I really need to think very carefully about where I want to go.”

Then she admitted to her co-host Aisha Tyler, “I honestly at this point, Aisha, I have no idea where I want to go.”

That said, she affirmed, “I’m not going to cry about anything, because there’s nothing to cry about.”

Osbourne also addressed her fans and supporters, saying, “I honestly, honestly cannot thank people enough for backing me, and for all the people at home supporting me, sending me messages of love. I honestly, honestly am empowered, and I have found this inner strength, and I’m like, ‘Right, okay, what’s next? I can handle this.’ “