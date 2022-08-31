Sharna Burgess Reveals She Won't Appear on New Season of 'DWTS' as She's 'Not Ready' to Be Away from Son

"Watching him grow and this bonding time, I've been waiting for this for so long. I'm staying in that moment," Sharna Burgess said of her and Brian Austin Green's new son, Zane

By
Published on August 31, 2022 07:37 PM
Sharna Burgess
Photo: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

As Dancing with the Stars gears up for its 31st season, pro dancer Sharna Burgess is breaking the news that she won't be as involved with the series as fans were hoping.

On Wednesday, Burgess, 37, posted a lengthy video on her Instagram Story, in which she confirmed that she won't be joining the upcoming season of the dance competition show.

In the announcement video, which was posted eight weeks after Burgess gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Brian Austin Green, the dancer said she's "not ready to spend a minimum of 10 hours a day" away from their newborn son Zane.

"I have some news that I have to tell you guys because I keep getting so many DMs about it," she began the video. "After long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to sit with what was right, and many conversations with Deena Katz, who's our casting director but also like a second mom to me, I made the really hard decision to not do this season of Dancing with the Stars. There's been a list that has been released saying that I would be a pro and I won't be."

"I will be there in some capacity and we're still talking about that," she noted. "I'm at one hundred percent capacity with my body. I feel fit, I feel strong, I'm so ready to dance. I'm about to go to the gym right now. We're going to talk about what that means and how I can be apart of it."

Ultimately, Burgess said she wasn't willing to leave her newborn for hours on end.

"I was not ready to spend at minimum 10 hours a day away from Zane," she shared. "I say ten hours because it's not just the time in the room. It's the travel time, the prep time, the hair and makeup time. Sundays and Mondays are full days away. I'm a full time breastfeeding mama and not only that, I just, I am so in love with just being a mom."

Sharna Burgess
Sharna Burgess and Zane. Sharna Burgess/Instagram

While Burgess acknowledged how she "loves everything" about this upcoming season, the dancer said she needed to stay true to her heart.

"I have this family and this newborn at home that I may never get these moments back," she said. "Watching him grow and this bonding time, I've been waiting for this for so long. I'm staying in that moment. I'm going to live and love every single bit of it."

"But it does not mean that I will not be around," she added. "We are going to figure that out in whatever capacity that means. You will see me it will just be in a different way. I will be cheering them on ... I feel the magic coming in from the show, which is a really beautiful thing to have back."

"I'm feeling one hundred percent," Burgess concluded. "I'm trying to have as much grace with my body as far as aesthetically having it go back. I have to have patience and I'm learning that. I'm human. I've had days of body insecurity, which I'll ramble about at another point, but instead of rambling about getting into shape, I'm going to go get into shape and I will check in with you guys later."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfcsCTwPHC2/?hl=en hed: Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Welcome Baby Boy
Brian Austin Green/instagram

On June 28, Green and Burgess welcomed their first son together via C-section. At the time, Green shared a sweet black and white photo of the newborn wrapped in a blanket and holding on to his index finger.

"Zane Walker Green born 6/28 at 12:12 ❤️❤️," he captioned the sentimental snap.

Burgess shared the same photo and caption on her Instagram, but the new mom added to the caption saying, "My heart is now forever outside of my body."

Zane is the first child for Burgess and the fifth for Green, who is also dad to Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8 and Noah Shannon, 9, with ex Megan Fox, as well as 20-year-old Kassius with Vanessa Marcil.

RELATED VIDEO: Sharna Burgess Shares Special Moments from Pregnancy So Far in Sweet Reel: 'I'm Meant for This'

In a historic series' first, Dancing with the Stars will air on Disney+ this season, making it the first live series to stream on the service.

Additionally, there will be a brand-new host stepping onto the scene. While host Tyra Banks is set to return, she will be joined by co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, who previously took home the Mirrorball Trophy in 2014 with pro dancer Witney Carson.

Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 19 on Disney+.

