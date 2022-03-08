The professional dancer explained on her Instagram Story that she is her "own self" and the notion of following in the footsteps of your partner's ex is "dangerous"

Sharna Burgess on Why She Doesn't Compare Herself to Brian Austin Green's 'Amazing' Ex Megan Fox

During a Q&A on her Instagram Story on Monday, the Dancing with the Stars pro, 36, was asked how she deals with "following in Megan Fox's footsteps."

Fox, 35, and Green, 48, split in May 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage. The former pair share kids three kids together: Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9.

Five months after confirming their breakup, Green and Burgess began dating. In February, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child together. (Green is also dad to 19-year-old son Kassius from a previous relationship.)

"Normally I wouldn't answer these types of questions but I think many women struggle with comparing themselves to a partners x [sic]. Or to other women in general," Burgess wrote in her post. "That's because society has made out that we are a bitchy and competitive gender, that we can't possibly be happy with who we are without wanting what 'she' (whoever that is to you) has. We are measured by our looks and our weight more than we are weighed by anything else."

Sharna Burgess Sharna Burgess' Instagram Story | Credit: Sharna Burgess/Instagram

Continuing, Burgess explained that when it comes to comparing herself to Fox, she actively chooses not to.

"She is her own self and an amazing woman," the pro dancer wrote. "As I am my own self and an amazing woman. This notion that you 'follow in the footsteps' of your partners X [sic] is dangerous."

"If you live by that idea then it will lead you to the same result. The relationship ending," she continued. "You are a unique one of a kind [sic] woman, don't follow in anyone's footsteps, make your own path. Create the path YOU want."

Finishing her post, Burgess reminded her followers "that women are incredible, powerful creatures. We do not need to tear down others to make ourselves feel stronger."

"But helping each other, respecting each other and lifting each other up is what truly makes us unstoppable," she added. "A community of women around you is a gift. I hope that is something you realize with time."

brian-austin-green.jpg Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green

In addition to speaking about Fox, Burgess also opened up about her pregnancy during the Q&A, revealing that the news came as "a surprise" since she was on birth control when the baby was conceived.

"We were thinking of trying mid to late this year lol. But the Universe made her own plan, found a window and went for it," she wrote. "We are big believers in everything happening for a reason. There was definitely Divine timing with this one and we are excited about it, trusting in it. We knew it was on the cards for us, so why not now. :)"

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess | Credit: Sharna burgess/ instagram

Burgess' pregnancy news was announced last month after the couple was photographed in Hawaii, where Burgess put her baby bump on display. The mom-to-be also shared the exciting news on her Instagram page, featuring a picture of Green and his kids, minus Kassius, touching her baby bump.

"And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional 💙," she wrote. "Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022. @brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it's growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky ❤️"

"@kassius_marcil_green we are doing this photo again with you in it so we can hang it up at home. We love you xx," she added.

