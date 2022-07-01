Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green attend the 2021 World Choreography Awards at Globe Theatre Los Angeles on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

Despite their high-profile careers, Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green's first date was as normal as they come.

After being set up by their mutual business manager, the two first connected over coffee. Sparks flew, but as the Beverly Hills 90210 actor later revealed, the two were on different pages. Green was not looking for a relationship in the wake of his split with his wife of nearly 10 years, Megan Fox, while Burgess, on the other hand, was looking for something stable.

However, as Green later told PEOPLE, their chemistry was undeniable. "We met at a coffee shop, then had a few dates and then we were locked in a house together," he explained.

Quarantining together during the pandemic helped them establish strong ties. "You don't have places to go and other distractions. It helps focus the situation a little more, which I think was really helpful," Green said during an interview with KTLA in January 2021.

After making their romance Instagram official, the couple competed together in season 30 of Dancing with the Stars. Soon after their elimination in week 4, they discovered they were pregnant with their first baby. On June 28, 2022, Burgess gave birth to a son named Zane Walker Green.

From their quarantine beginnings to their growing blended family, here's a complete look at Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green's relationship timeline.

October 2020: Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green meet at a coffee shop

*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Baby Joy!! Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are expecting!!!

After being set up by their mutual business manager, Green and Burgess met for a first date at a coffee shop.

Green later revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he and Burgess had different relationship goals. He explained that while he "wasn't really looking for a relationship" when the first met, "Sharna was, but was totally content being on her own and doing everything for herself, so I think we really filled a void for each other that we didn't see coming."

The actor also told PEOPLE that their instant connection was undeniable. "On our first date, we just completely lost track of time and the same thing happened the next time. It became something noticeably different from anything I'd ever experienced before," he said.

December 7, 2020: Sharna Burgess says she's "not on the market anymore"

Burgess was the first one to leak the news about her new love interest, but wasn't ready to name Green quite yet.

In an interview with Us Weekly, she said, "I actually am not on the market anymore. But it's very new and very, you know, it's dating, essentially. No one's calling us a relationship yet."

December 28, 2020: Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green take a holiday trip together

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Credit: Sharna Burgess Instagram

Green and Burgess sparked dating rumors for the first time when they were spotted boarding a flight together at the Los Angeles International Airport.

Shortly after, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Green had "been seeing Sharna for a few weeks."

"They are casually dating and having a good time. They are currently vacationing together," the insider added. "Brian was happy to leave L.A. for a few days."

A month prior to the trip, the actor had filed a petition for divorce from Fox the day before Thanksgiving.

January 2021: Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green post matching vacation photos

Green and Burgess added more fuel to the romance speculation by posting similar tropical photos during their getaway.

Burgess captioned hers, "Best vacation in a lifetime."

Meanwhile, the rumored couple was spotted kissing on a beach in Kona, Hawaii.

January 2021: Brian Austin Green says he hasn't labeled his relationship with Sharna Burgess

Green addressed his relationship status with Burgess upon returning from their trip during an interview with Access Daily. "It's early on so we don't have any labels for anything, obviously," he explained.

He went on to praise Burgess, calling the Dancing with the Stars pro an "amazing woman."

"She's super responsible, she's super sweet and caring, passionate, fun to be around. I feel blessed right now," he said.

January 11, 2021: Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green make it Instagram official

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Credit: Sharna Burgess Instagram

Burgess and Green put an end to the speculation about their relationship by making it Instagram official. Burgess posted a photo of the two kissing on Jan. 11, 2021 with the caption, "𝘏 𝘐 𝘔 💋"

The post followed an earlier comment from Burgess, who responded to curious fans asking about her relationship status by telling them to "let it go."

February 14, 2021: Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green celebrate Valentine's Day with a joint Instagram Live

The new couple celebrated their first Valentine's Day together with an Instagram Live. In the 12-minute video, the two opened up about their relationship and the impact it's had on their lives.

"What a great way to start 2021 — to find an amazing person and go into it with a positive feeling and outlook and really a sense of, 'This could be the year that starts something. This could be the start of something amazing,' " Green said.

Burgess revealed that Green took her "by complete surprise" and said she's "never known a man like him."

March 31, 2021: Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green make their public debut

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are seen on March 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

"He is so passionate about doing good in the world and leaving his mark ... and that is really one of the ways we connected so much," Burgess told Entertainment Tonight at the event.

June 15, 2021: Brian Austin Green reveals he and Sharna Burgess have the same "moral compass"

Green opened up about what makes Burgess so special, telling PEOPLE that their connection involved "a whole bunch more" than physical attraction. "We really have the same moral compass," he said.

The two were quick to jump into supporting a joint cause, lending their star power to the #Search4Smiles campaign to benefit the nonprofit Smile Train, which provides free cleft palate surgeries to those in need.

"I'm very passionate about it and I'm excited to do this with Brian as well because one of the things we connected on is helping others, so it's so beautifully aligned that they came to us. We feel like we can really make a difference," Burgess said.

June 21, 2021: Sharna Burgess shares a sweet photo of Brian Austin Green on Father's Day

Burgess showed her support for Green's family on Father's Day after snapping a rare photo of him with all of his children, including sons Journey, Bodhi and Noah, with ex-wife Fox, and Kassius, with former fiancée, Vanessa Marcil.

Green shared the photo on his Instagram, and gave Burgess a shoutout in the caption. "Thank you baby for taking such an amazing pic for me :))," he wrote.

Burgess commented, "Happy Father's day baby. You're amazing xx."

July 7, 2021: Sharna Burgess heads to Walt Disney World with Brian Austin Green and his sons

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green at Disney's Animal Kingdom Credit: Sharna Burgess Instagram

Burgess proved just how seamlessly she fits into Green's family life when the two shared photos and videos of a vacation with Green's three younger boys to Walt Disney World.

"Walking with the fam," Green said in the clip. "This is amazing."

Burgess also shared videos on her Instagram Stories of the group walking around the park.

September 20, 2021: Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green compete on Dancing with the Stars

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Credit: Maarten de Boer/ABC via Getty

While some Dancing with the Stars couples have found love on the show, Burgess and Green became the first couple to enter the season already in love.

"I'm doing Dancing with the Stars because of my girlfriend Sharna," Green said. Burgess, a seasoned DWTS pro, added, "I am unbelievably excited to share with him something I love so deeply."

Their first dance, a foxtrot, scored 24 out of 40. They finished their routine with a kiss.

September 28, 2021: Brian Austin Green calls Sharna Burgess "the whole package"

While Green and Burgess did perform a Snow White–inspired number for "Disney Heroes" night on DWTS, the two were quick to point out that their fairy-tale romance isn't fiction.

"It's storybook," Green told Entertainment Tonight. He went on to praise Burgess, saying, "She's just the whole package, and she's somebody that I can talk to and trust. I trust her input on things, which is hard to find."

Burgess was quick to praise Green too. "I never knew it could feel like this," she said.

A few days later, Burgess defended her relationship with Green on Instagram.

"For those that say we kiss too much, here's a full [peach emoji] grab instead," she wrote. "But for real though, we kissed once in the first show that's it. This isn't a showmance, this is real life love and it's a part of our journey."

"Every step. Every struggle. Every success. And anyone that thinks it's an advantage I can assure you, it's not," she continued. "ITS [sic] SUPER HARD! We both wanted to push harder this week because we really want those scores to keep us in the competition, but in the process, we had a few moments of feeling hyper sensitive toward each other and struggled to find a happy positive work flow."

October 13, 2021: Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are eliminated from Dancing with the Stars

SHARNA BURGESS, BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN DWTS Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty

Despite their hard work, Burgess and Green were eliminated during week 4 of their Dancing with the Stars season.

The couple placed last during a week that featured back-to-back performances honoring Disney heroes and villains. Their performances celebrating Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Pirates of the Caribbean earned them a 52 out of 80.

October 17, 2021: Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green celebrate the first anniversary of their meeting

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Credit: Sharna Burgess Instagram

Burgess and Green proved their love was going strong one year after first connecting. In honor of their anniversary, Green posted a tribute to Burgess on his Instagram which featured the couple kissing at the Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in Los Angeles.

He captioned the photo, "1 year of accepting me in a way I've never been loved before #damnimlucky." In the comments, Burgess added, "I love you baby. So many more years to come."

During their DWTS run, the couple drew inspiration from their visit to the Van Gogh exhibit for their week 2 performance to "Say You Won't Let Go" by James Arthur.

At the time, Burgess had said, "It's been an incredible 11 months of showing a person truly who I am. Complete vulnerability with each other, and that's new for me."

October 29, 2021: Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green learn they're expecting their first child together

Though they didn't announce the news to fans until much later, Burgess and Green discovered they were expecting their first baby in October 2021.

"On the 29th of October [2021] at 9:06 p.m… my whole world changed," Burgess later wrote over a clip that showed her crying and holding a positive pregnancy test. "It wasn't planned but the timing couldn't have been more perfect."

February 4, 2022: Sharna Burgess and Brain Austin Green reveal their pregnancy

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Credit: Sharna Burgess Instagram

Green and Burgess announced they were expecting their first baby, adding to their blended family that already included four boys from Green's previous partners.

The couple was photographed in Hawaii with Burgess proudly showing off her baby bump.

February 17, 2022: Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green announce they're expecting a boy

Just two weeks after announcing they were expecting, Green and Burgess revealed they were adding another boy to their brood, with a due date near the Fourth of July.

"We want to thank everyone for the amazingly kind well wishes ❤️ we are really excited to be welcoming a baby boy on or around the 4th of July :))" Green wrote.

Burgess also shared the news on her account, with a picture of Green and his three younger boys touching her bump.

March 13, 2022: Sharna Burgess shares highlights from her pregnancy on Instagram

Burgess shared highlights of her pregnancy so far on Instagram and treated fans to a sweet montage that showed her and Green telling their family the news for the first time.

The reel showed Green and Burgess' dad shaking hands, an act that became all the more poignant to Burgess in light of her father's death in January 2022. "It's the handshake between Bri and my dad that gets me every time. Can a heart be broken and full at the same time about the same moment?" she wrote.

April 13, 2022: Brian Austin Green praises Sharna Burgess for helping him through a health scare

Green shared on Instagram that he had been ill for more than six weeks with an ulcerative colitis flare-up, praising Burgess for nursing him through it — and looking after his children — while being almost seven months pregnant.

"Taking care of me, not complaining, being amazing. I am super thankful to have someone like her in my life," he said.

May 2022: Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green pose for a maternity shoot ahead of their son's birth

Burgess celebrated 35 weeks of her pregnancy in fashion with a steamy maternity shoot featuring Green, which she shared with her followers on Instagram.

"L 🖤 V E . In all ways, on all days, always. There will never be a day im not obsessed with this photo, the man in it and the life growing inside me," she captioned the post before shouting out her photographer, Mona Marandy.

In another post, Burgess shared a stunning photo of herself in a satin gown as she balanced on one foot. The mom-to-be shared how excited she was to become a mother for the first time in the caption.

"35 weeks 🤍," she wrote. "I can't wait to meet you and kiss your little face. I can't wait to feel your tiny hand wrap around my finger. I can't wait to see your daddy hold you for the first time. I can't wait to feel my heart crack open and know I'll never be the same."

June 2022: Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green celebrate their pregnancy with a shower

Burgess and Green celebrated their baby boy on the way with all of their closest friends and family at The Vallavanda Manor in Santa Rosa Valley, California in June 2022.

During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Green gave an update on how his children were awaiting the new arrival.

"They check on Sharna every day and they rub her belly and talk to the baby. They're counting down the days!" he said. "[The baby] is definitely coming into a super warm household and family and he'll be surrounded by a lot of love. It's exciting."

Green also told PEOPLE what he's most excited for Burgess to experience as a first time parent.

"Just watching Sharna with the kids now and knowing her the way that I do, she is going to be an amazing mother," he said. "She's unbelievable with my kids now. So I can't wait for that experience."

June 28, 2022: Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green welcome their first child together

Burgess and Green grew their blended family by one with the birth of their first child together on June 28, 2022. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor announced via Instagram that Burgess had given birth to their son, Zane Walker Green.

"Zane Walker Green born 6/28 at 12:12 ❤️❤️," he captioned a black-and-white photo of the newborn holding his finger.