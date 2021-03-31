Sharna Burgess Raves About 'Beautiful' Time with Brian Austin Green at Their 'First Event'

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess stepped out together for their first official event on Tuesday in Los Angeles

Sharna Burgess can't say enough kind words about Brian Austin Green.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He is so passionate about doing good in the world and leaving his mark ... and that is really one of the ways we connected so much, is [asking] 'What do we want to do in the world?' " Burgess told Entertainment Tonight of Green, 47.

"What a beautiful way to have our first event together: to support a cause that is making headway in ending bullying," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

brian austin green, sharna burgess Image zoom Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

"Because he also has three beautiful young boys that are in school, and a 19-year-old, and anyone who has kids would understand, you would fight for your kids to not have to go through bullying," Burgess told ET.

Following Green's split from Fox, a source told PEOPLE in December that he had been seeing Burgess "for a few weeks" when they were seen at Los Angeles International Airport departing for a trip together.

Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess Image zoom Brian Austin Green (L); Sharna Burgess | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Brian Austin Green Opens up About How Quarantining With His Kids Has "Strengthened" Their Bond

During a 12-minute Instagram Live session this past Valentine's Day, the pair discussed how grateful they are to have found each other.

"It's funny — I kinda feel like when you put yourself in a space where you, on some level, decide that you're going to surround yourself with people that help you move forward on a path instead of pulling you back, that they do that," Green said.

"Sharna's been amazing in my life — not only for that reason, but that's been a big thing for me. She's been so invaluable, she really has," continued the actor. "And what a great way to start 2021 — to find an amazing person and go into it with a positive feeling and outlook and really a sense of, 'This could be the year that starts something. This could be the start of something amazing.' "