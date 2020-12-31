Sharna Burgess Shares Beachside Photo from 'Best Vacation' with Brian Austin Green

The actor "has been seeing Sharna for a few weeks," a source recently told PEOPLE

Sharna Burgess is spending her final days of 2020 soaking up the sun with new flame Brian Austin Green,

On Wednesday, the Dancing With The Star's pro shared a snap on Instagram of her relaxing on a beachside patio while on her "first vacation in a long time." The dancer — who was seen boarding a flight at the Los Angeles International Airport with the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor last Friday — shared she was having the "best vacation in a lifetime."

"Sending you all love. Stay safe and stay healthy. 2021 let’s go," she wrote alongside the photo.

Many of the Burgess' DWTS costars dropped heart emojis in the comments of the post, including Chrishell Stause, Erin Andrews and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Green, 47, also posted a snap from the getaway of him standing in the same patio area.

"Aside from my kids nothing reconnects me to life like the sound of the ocean," the actor captioned his oceanside selfie.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Green "has been seeing Sharna for a few weeks."

"They are casually dating and having a good time. They are currently vacationing together," the insider said. "Brian was happy to leave L.A. for a few days."

News of Green's new fling with Burgess comes just over a month after the actor filed a petition for divorce from estranged wife Megan Fox.

Green filed for divorce a day before Thanksgiving and requested joint legal and physical custody of the former couple's three sons, in a court filing obtained by PEOPLE. Fox, 34, also filed for divorce a day before the holiday, according to The Blast.

The two share sons Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 4. Green cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for divorce and listed their separation date as March 5.

Green first confirmed their separation in May during an episode of his podcast …With Brian Austin Green titled "Context" after Fox was photographed spending time with Machine Gun Kelly.