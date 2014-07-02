Ian Ziering and Mark McGrath Menaced by NYC Subway Sharks in Sharknado 2 (VIDEO)

Despite New York City’s occasionally troubled subway system, we only know of one instance in the recent past where commuters dealt with, um, sharks.

Until now.

In this clip from the forthcoming Syfy original movie, Sharknado 2: The Second One, Ian Ziering and Mark McGrath face down a threat considerably more dangerous than a panhandler or persistent busker – a massive shark.

The scene is filled with incidents familiar to any veteran of the subway system: crashing noises variously attributed to “giant subway rats” or “hipsters falling on the tracks,” the presence of exasperated commuters loudly decrying the train, Perez Hilton.

Sharknado 2: The Second One premieres July 30 on Syfy. Until then, keep your eyes on the water and maybe also on the tracks; you never know when a sharknado will strike.