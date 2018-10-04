Shark Tank Entrepreneur Returns to the Show as a Shark in New Season: 'Look Who's Back'

There’s a familiar face in the Shark Tank.

In a sneak peek from the season 10 premiere of the hit ABC show, former Shark Tank entrepreneur Jamie Siminoff makes his return — but this time, he’s the one doing the biting.

Siminoff joins Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary as a shark.

“Well, well, well, look who’s back,” O’Leary says in the clip.

Five years ago, Siminoff appeared on the show and pitched the sharks his idea for a video doorbell company called Doorbot (which later became Ring).

But after declining O’Leary’s offer, Siminoff walked away without a deal.

“I was devastated walking out of the tank without a deal,” Siminoff says. “We needed that money to continue to grow and now we didn’t have it.”

Jamie Siminoff Eric McCandless/ABC

Still, Siminoff credits his company’s success with his time in the tank.

“If it wasn’t for Shark Tank, Ring would have never had the exposure that brought people like Richard Branson in to invest and build it into what it is today.”

The entrepreneur recently sold his company to Amazon for $1 billion — and earned his seat in the Shark Tank.

“You deserve your seat now,” says O’Leary, while Cuban tells him to “knock ’em dead.”

Along with Simonoff, the upcoming season of Shark Tank will feature new guest sharks including Charles Barkley and Matt Higgins. Fan favorites Bethenny Frankel, Rohan Oza and Alex Rodriguez will also return.

The new season of Shark Tank premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.