Shark Tank's Daymond John Recruits Kevin Hart, Tyra Banks and More for Black Entrepreneurs Day

The second annual event will stream live from Harlem's iconic Apollo Theater on Oct. 14

Daymond John wants to help other Black business owners and entrepreneurs succeed.

The Shark Tank investor, author and FUBU founder — who has spent a large portion of his career mentoring hopeful business owners — is gearing up to kick off his second annual Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase for Business, a free and virtual live stream event that will celebrate and provide guidance for Black business and entrepreneurship.

John has recruited several high-profile business leaders and celebrities to participate in this year's Game Changer Conversations, including Tyra Banks, Michael Strahan, Shaquille O'Neal, Marcus Samuelsson, Rev Run and Janice Bryant Howroyd. Kevin Hart will also appear in a "Hart Felt Conversation" sponsored by J.P. Morgan Wealth Management.

Additionally, six-time Grammy nominee Khalid will perform.

Scheduled for Oct. 14, the event — which is presented by Chase for Business and in conjunction with Medium Rare and The Shark Group — will take place at the Apollo theater.

"I am so excited to be bringing the second annual Black Entrepreneurs Day to Harlem's legendary Apollo Theatre," John, 57, tells PEOPLE in a statement. "It is the perfect backdrop for me to sit with our incredible lineup of entertainers, celebrities, athletes and brand partners so we can all learn about how to persevere in business through insightful conversations and stories that celebrate our successes while confronting our failures."

Not only will the event provide guidance and inspiration to the next generation of rising entrepreneurs, but there will also be a $200,000+ NAACP Powershift Grant awarded to select business owners.

Viewers at home can also get some advice from John by submitting questions via the audio and visual commenting app, Yappa.

For the inaugural event last year, over 7 million viewers tuned in to watch virtually. It went on to win two Webby Awards for the best remote business and finance event on the internet.

Black business leaders and stars including Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx and LL Cool J participated in the first-ever gathering.