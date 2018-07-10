Shark Week is back and Discovery Channel is bringing in some very big talent for its 30th anniversary. And we mean that literally.

Shaquille O’Neal has signed on to be a part of the yearly TV event, but the former NBA star says he didn’t exactly know what he was getting into.

“Full disclosure, I thought I was hosting ‘Shaq Week,'” he says in a clip for the special, adding, “but that doesn’t exist.”

Too late to skip out on his underwater adventure, Shaq, who is also starring in the 2018 comedy Uncle Drew, enlists ex-marine and comedian Rob Riggle to help him get up close and personal with the ocean’s apex predators.

While Shaq says he “doesn’t do sharks,” Riggle helped train the 7-foot-1 athlete at the Atlantis, Paradise Island in the Bahamas to get over his fear and prep for his dive.

It’s unclear if Shaq actually comes face-to-face with any great whites, but watching his adventure is sure to be entertaining.

Shaq Does Shark Week airs Sunday, July 22 at 9 p.m. on Discovery.