'Shantaram' Trailer Shows Bombay in Flames as Charlie Hunnam Weighs Love or Freedom

Apple TV+'s 12-episode series Shantaram, based on the 2003 novel of the same name, will premiere on Oct. 14

By
Published on September 14, 2022 11:00 AM

Apple TV+'s Shantaram starring Charlie Hunnam is not your typical love story.

The show's first trailer dramatically teases Lin Ford's (Hunnam) life on the run after he winds up in 1980s Bombay after escaping a life of crime in Australia.

Ford hopes to lie low and repent for his past wrongdoings by working as a medic in the city, but he won't be able to hide from the dark side for long.

"I'm in serious trouble," the trailer begins. "But, for now, I was free."

shantaram, charlie hunnam
Apple TV+

Based on the 2003 novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts, Shantaram will not only examine Lin's independence — but what he would do to risk the freedom he's hidden for.

The trailer introduces viewers to Karla (Antonia Desplat), a woman who will turn Lin's life into a love story — that is, if he's willing to risk his life on the run for newfound stability.

Karla seemingly meets Lin when he nearly steps in front of a car.

"Maybe you're my guardian angel," he says to her in thanks.

"Definitely not," Karla responds. "There's too much devil in me for that."

shantaram, charlie hunnam
Apple TV+

The Sons of Anarchy alum is swept into Bombay's elite social circles, but he may not be entirely free from his connection to crime. He's confronted by a man with an ultimatum. "When I ask something of you, you will do it, or this place will burn."

The trailer cuts to footage of a Bombay community up in flames.

Karla ends the clip with a reminder. "You can be free of anything but yourself," she says.

Responds Lin, "I guess I need to be running toward something, not away from it."

shantaram, charlie hunnam
Apple TV+

Shantaram premieres Oct. 14 on Apple TV+.

