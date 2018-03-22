Shannon Beador Says She Has No Interest in a 'War of Words' During Messy Divorce from David

Shannon Beador and her estranged husband David Beador may have reached a temporary settlement in their divorce, but that doesn’t mean all is smooth sailing between the two of them.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 53 — who split from David in September after 17 years of marriage — was in a California courtroom on Friday where, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE, she was awarded joint legal and physical custody of their three daughters as well as $22,500 per month for temporary non-taxable child and spousal support.

According to a source, David was “shaking with anger” and “spewed profanities at Shannon” while they were in the courthouse’s hallway, claiming that the move would bankrupt his company.

Since then, he’s allegedly turned the water off in the home she shares with daughters Sophie, 16, and twins Stella and Adeline, 13. (Court documents state Shannon will “be responsible for all of her own expenses commencing forthwith.”)

David had no comment on the allegations, but in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Shannon said that she’s centered on moving forward.

“As David and I continue our divorce proceedings, I’m doing everything I can to move things efficiently along so that our three children are not subjected to unnecessary stress during an already difficult time,” she said. “I want to be as fair as possible. I remain focused on a clean resolution and have no interest in engaging in a war of words.”

At Friday’s court appearance, David — who was representing himself — was originally ordered to pay Shannon $30,000 per month for temporary non-taxable child and spousal support, court documents state. But Shannon and her lawyer proposed a smaller amount of $22,500 per moth.

Payments are without prejudice and subject to retroactive modification dating back to Dec. 1, 2017, the date Shannon filed for divorce. They’ll meet again in court in July, where an accountant analyzing each party’s income will present results for the judge.

If the support order is greater than $22,500 per month, David will owe Shannon additional support for the period; if the order is less than $22,500 per month, Shannon will be charged with the excess support she has received.

As for custody, Shannon and David’s “children shall reside primarily with Shannon,” the documents read, “but the children shall spend significant time with each party by agreement of the parties.”

The duo has also not “elected to establish a custody schedule at this time,” but instead “shall communicate with one another to ensure the children are appropriately cared for at all times, and endeavor to impose uniform rules for the children regardless of which parent is caring for the children at any given time.”

It’s been a rollercoaster few years for the Beadors, as documented through the course of Shannon’s four seasons on RHOC. In season 10, she revealed that David was unfaithful to her in an affair she learned about days before filming began. The couple then spent time repairing their marriage through therapy and open dialogue with their family.

Although they appeared to be on track for the better, with David even surprising Shannon with a vow renewal ceremony at the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe — the location where they originally said their “I dos” and where David had proposed to Shannon on her birthday — David began getting distant, often choosing to hit the gym rather than spend time with Shannon and the kids.

Adding to the problem was that Shannon had been battling a 40-lb. weight gain, which occurred over a year of emotional stress-eating in the wake of allegations by Vicki Gunvalson that David “beat the s—” out of Shannon — which Shannon has vehemently denied. As Beador said on the show, the weight “disgusted” David and created a wedge in her marriage.

“It’s heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it’s the only way,” Shannon said about her split from David. “I felt alone in my marriage. You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties. You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn’t happening in our relationship.”