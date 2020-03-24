Shannon Beador's Boyfriend Pens Loving Message on Her Birthday: 'You Are My Forever and Ever'

Shannon Beador has been singing the praises of her boyfriend John Janssen since the two went public with their relationship last July. And on Tuesday, he repaid the favor — writing a sweet tribute to the Real Housewives of Orange County star on her 56th birthday.

Janssen’s loving note was posted to his private Instagram account, alongside a photo of him and Beador taken while the two were in New York City at the inaugural BravoCon back in November.

“Our connection and chemistry are what people dream about,” Janssen, 56, wrote. “You are my person; the one I was meant to be with, the one that makes me feel whole. I started falling in love with you almost immediately and my love has grown ever stronger as our time together has flown by. I find myself thinking and wondering at times if this is real, how did I get so blessed? Then I look into your beautiful eyes and know it IS real and it is how our world should be.”

“You are such an amazing woman and you surprise me every day,” he continued. “I have never believed that a woman could be so loving, generous, intelligent, creative, determined, funny, fun loving, hardworking, successful, down to earth, nurturing, protective, loyal, encouraging, and have my back no matter what. Then I met you; you are all of that and more.”

RELATED: RHOC‘s Shannon Beador Says She’d ‘Like to Get Married Again,’ Gushes About New Boyfriend

Image zoom Shannon Beador and John Janssen Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

RELATED: RHOC‘s Shannon Beador Goes Public with New Boyfriend: ‘She’s Really Happy,’ Source Says

In the message, Janssen also recalled how the two first met in June, explaining that neither of them were expecting to fall in love at the time as they had both just gotten out of relationships.

“The timing was bad and made no sense to either of us or to any of our friends and family,” Janssen remembered. “I was not in the right frame of mind to meet anyone and was just trying to get my balance. You were not looking for a relationship, but rather were just spending time and having fun with friends after an emotional two years of ending your marriage. But once we were introduced something inside me knew that I had to talk to you.”

“We started with encouraging texts that warmed my heart and then phone calls for hours that flowed so effortlessly and then came the group date,” he said. “I took you and a friend of ours out to dinner. The night ended with you and I singing karaoke duets at the Elks club and then talking one on one until the Elks staff told us they needed to lock up. Since that night you and I have been inseparable, literally. I have never in my life spent so much concentrated time with anyone. I never tire of you, but rather thrive in your company.”

He ended his note by telling Beador: “You are my best friend and the woman I can not live without. Happy birthday!!!!! I love you with all of my heart and soul. You are my forever and ever amen.”

The post was signed, “Love, John”

RELATED: RHOC‘s Tamra Judge Says Shannon Beador Is ‘in Love’ with Her New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Photo

Image zoom John Janssen and Shannon Beador Shannon Beador/ Instagram

Image zoom Shannon Beador and John Janssen Shannon Beador/ Instagram

RELATED: Shannon Beador Has ‘Family Weekend’ with Boyfriend and Their Kids After Ex David’s Engagement

Beador previously gushed to PEOPLE in August that Janssen was a “great guy” with a “kind heart.”

“[John’s] just a great person,” she told PEOPLE at BravoCon. “If I were to make a list of the perfect person for me, he has all those attributes. You see it in movies and you think it’s not real. I’ve never been happier.”

The two met through a mutual friend and have a lot in common. Like Beador, Janssen is a divorced parent of three and a graduate of the University of Southern California. They both studied at the college at the same time, though didn’t know each other. He now works as a partner at an insurance firm.

Since they’ve been dating, Beador and Janssen have blended their families. Beador’s three daughters, 17-year-old Sophie and 14-year-old twins Stella and Adeline, have spent time with Janssen’s two daughters and a son (who are around the same age).

“It’s really unbelievable,” Beador told PEOPLE at BravoCon. “All of them are close, close friends. It’s really made dating John that much easier. Because all our kids get along so well, we’re together as a group all the time. It’s great, it’s great. Really rewarding family time. We’re laughing non-stop.”

RELATED: RHOC‘s David Beador Engaged to Girlfriend Lesley Cook 9 Months After Shannon Beador Divorce

As for Shannon’s ex David, from whom she split in September 2017 after over 17 years of marriage, he’s moved on — getting engaged to girlfriend Lesley Cook in January.

Shannon sees wedding bells in her future one day, too.

“I would like to get married again someday,” she admitted to PEOPLE in August. “I want to have that partnership and be part of a team.”