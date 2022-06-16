Shannon Beador Says She's 'So Proud' of Her Twins as She Wishes Them a Happy 18th Birthday
Shannon Beador's twins are all grown up!
The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 58, penned a touching tribute to her twin daughters Stella and Adeline on Wednesday, wishing them a happy 18th birthday on Instagram.
Shannon shared a sweet shot of herself with her now-adult twins as they posed in front of their matching birthday cakes, showing off big smiles on their milestone day.
"Happy Happy 18th Birthday to my adult twins Stella and Adeline! ❤️❤️ I am so proud of the young women you have become and I am beyond blessed to have you both in my life!" she captioned the pictures in part.
"May all of your dreams come true in the coming year!!! And a special thank you to @elizabethlynvargas for hosting us at her gorgeous La Quinta home!!! 🥰" she continued.
Part of the girls' festivities included an all-girls getaway to La Quinta, California at former RHOC star Elizabeth Vargas' house.
The group of girls donned white tees that read "Stella + Adeline's Bday Squad" beside the birthday girls, who wore shirts that hilariously read "Stella the Adult" and "Adeline the Adult."
Shannon, who also shares daughter Sophie, 20, with ex-husband David Beador, sent her girls off to prom last month with boyfriend John Janssen by her side.
The girls looked stunning in their ensembles, with Stella donning a red sleeveless dress with a plunging v-neckline and a mermaid skirt while her sister wore a white lace number with off-the-shoulder straps and a sweetheart neckline as they posed with their mom and Janssen.
Shannon and Janssen first went public with her relationship in July 2019. At the time, a source told PEOPLE she is "really happy" and that the duo "make a great couple."
"We do talk about it but it's not something that we need to rush to do," the reality TV star said of whether the couple will tie the knot soon. "We're happy. I have two kids that are going to be home for another year and a half, so I'm not doing anything right now."