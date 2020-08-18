RHOC's Shannon Beador Helps Daughter Sophie, 19, Move to Texas for College: 'Baylor Bound'

Sophie Beador will starting her freshman year at Baylor University this fall

Goodbye California and hello Texas!

Nine months after Shannon Beador's eldest daughter Sophie made her college pick, the 19-year-old is preparing to begin her undergraduate journey at Baylor University.

On Monday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star and Sophie left Orange County and boarded a Texas-bound plane.

While at the airport, Shannon documented all of the baggage that they were taking with them to Waco. "Lots of luggage," Shannon, 56, captioned the Instagram Story footage, which featured at least eight suitcases.

Once on board the airplane, the mother and daughter posed for a photo together in their masks. "@bayloruniversity bound! 💚💛💚💛💚💛," Shannon wrote.

The snap was met with an outpouring of congratulatory comments, including sweet notes left by RHOC's Emily Simpson and Kelly Dodd, and Real Housewives of Dallas' D'Andra Simmons.

"Yay! Congrats 🎉 ❤️," wrote Simpson.

"Congratulations 🍾🎈🎉 this is amazing 😉 work hard !! Don’t want you getting on academic probation like myself 😂 study hard and God Bless❤️," said Dodd.

"Welcoming Sophie to the Lone Star state," Simmons commented: "Yay! Congratulations and welcome to Texas 💕."

Last fall, Shannon revealed that her eldest child would be attending the private Christian university.

“So proud of my little girl who was accepted to @bayloruniversity !💛💚 I can’t wait to watch you make your dreams come true @sophiebeador ! ❤️” the mother of three wrote alongside a few snaps of Sophie wearing some Baylor gear. Shannon also wrote in hashtags, “I’ll be visiting often.”

In one of the photos, Sophie is standing among human-sized letters and using her arms to create a “Y” to spell out “BAYLOR.”

Alongside Sophie, Shannon is also mom to 14-year-old twins Stella and Adeline, whom she shares with ex-husband David Beador.

The trip to Texas comes weeks after Shannon — who recently celebrated her 1-year anniversary with boyfriend John Janssen — revealed that she and her daughters had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

She opened up about the multiple diagnoses in an Instagram post, sharing a "pre-pandemic" family portrait of herself and her three daughters.

"Today, we are Covid positive times 4," she captioned the shot. "The girls and I are blessed to be quarantining in the same home (but isolating in separate rooms)."