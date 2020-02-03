Shannon Beador Has 'Family Weekend' with Boyfriend and Their Kids After Ex David's Engagement

Shannon Beador and her boyfriend John Janssen spent the weekend together with their blended family.

The couple, who have been dating since last spring, stopped by the Bourbon Room in Hollywood on Saturday night to see the new production of Rock of Ages, the Tony-nominated jukebox musical built around 1980s glam rock tunes.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared photos from their evening on Instagram. Shannon, 55, and Janssen, 56, later posed alongside their kids and show star Frankie Grande.

“What a treat to meet @frankiejgrande and see @rockofageshollywood ! ❤️🤘” Shannon wrote on social media. “The @bourbonroomhollywood is a blast! Kids knew most of the songs so I taught them well… 😜 #familyweekend #jbcrew #rockandroll 🤘.”

Then, on Sunday, they celebrated John’s daughter’s birthday with a dinner at Barton G. The Restaurant in Los Angeles. “Happy Birthday Jessica! 🎉🎂❤️ ,” Shannon wrote on Instagram. “A fun family weekend away lounging by the pool and celebrating @bartong ! #jbcrew #familygetaway.”

Their family weekend came days after news broke that Shannon’s ex-husband, David Beador, is now engaged to girlfriend Lesley Cook. She shared their news on social media on Thursday, with David confirming their happy proposal exclusively to PEOPLE.

He and Cook then took off for Miami to celebrate their engagement, with their weekend culminating in a trip to Super Bowl LIV.

Shannon and David, 54, split in September 2017 after over 17 years of marriage, officially settling their divorce after a tumultuous court battle in April 2019. The former couple share three daughters: 17-year-old Sophie and 14-year-old twins Stella and Adeline.

Janssen also three children from a previous marriage (two daughters and a son), all around the same age.

Back in November at BravoCon, Shannon gushed to PEOPLE about how she and John have blended their families.

“It’s really unbelievable,” Shannon said. “All of them are close, close friends. It’s really made dating John that much easier. Because all our kids get along so well, we’re together as a group all the time. It’s great, it’s great. Really rewarding family time. We’re laughing non-stop.”

The blended family spent Thanksgiving together, as well as Christmas and Christmas Eve. They’re often together on Shannon’s Instagram.

“[John’s] just a great person,” Shannon told PEOPLE at BravoCon. “If I were to make a list of the perfect person for me, he has all those attributes. You see it in movies and you think it’s not real. I’ve never been happier.”

Image zoom Shannon Beador and John Janssen Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Image zoom David Beador and Lesley Cook Courtesy of David Beador

As for David, Shannon said in a November RHOC episode that things between them were “as nasty as it can be,” though she was hopeful the two could find peace in their relationship.

“There is a part of me that just wants to be amicable because I want to be the best co-parent I can be,” she said.

“There’s a lot of anger still,” she said of her former husband at BravoCon. “But I can’t control him.”

David told PEOPLE: “I’ve requested she and her castmates stop talking about us multiple times but they are bullies and bullies feel better about themselves when they refuse to look inward and focus on themselves.”