Shannon Beador’s Eldest Daughter Makes Her College Pick: 'I'll be Visiting Often'

Shannon Beador‘s oldest daughter Sophie is going to Baylor University, the Real Housewives of Orange County star announced on Instagram Thursday.

“So proud of my little girl who was accepted to @bayloruniversity !💛💚 I can’t wait to watch you make your dreams come true @sophiebeador ! ❤️” the mother of three wrote alongside a few snaps of Sophie wearing some Baylor gear. Shannon also wrote in hashtags, “i’ll be visiting often.”

In one of the photos, Sophie stands among human-sized letters, using her arms to create a “Y” to spell out “BAYLOR.”

Sophie, who has younger twin sisters, Stella, and Adeline, 14. Shannon shares all three girls with ex-husband David Beador.

The family celebrated Sophie’s 18th birthday in July, and Shannon marked the milestone occasion with an Instagram tribute to Sophie.

“Happy Birthday to my now 18 YEAR OLD daughter @sophiebeador !!! 🎉🎂🎈” she wrote alongside a snap of the mother-daughter duo posing in front of the ocean. ““You are such a beautiful person inside and out and I am so proud to be your mother! ❤️”

Younger sister Stella also shared a birthday shoutout on the ‘gram, writing on her Instagram Story, “You’re legal!!” over a photo of the siblings hugging.

“Happy birthday big sis love you,” she added, along with two yellow heart emojis.

Shannon’s divorce form David was finalized in April, and the reality star said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in August that they are “trying to co-parent the best we can.” Shannon and David agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their three daughters.

“My divorce is finalized and you’ll see that this season,” she said on the Andy Cohen-hosted show. “We have 50/50 custody with the kids.”

“You always want to put the good intention out there and have this friendly relationship — that didn’t work out with me,” she continued. “But that being said, we’re trying to co-parent the best we can.”

Since her split from David, Shannon has found love again with her new boyfriend John Janssen.

In an October birthday tribute to her beau, she called the fellow University of Southern California alum “the most thoughtful, compassionate, generous, caring, kind, and patient man,” and said he keeps her “laughing and smiling.”

“Your love and support have brought me to a level of happiness I didn’t think possible! Wishing you many blessings in the year ahead! 57 is going to rock sweetheart ❤️” she added.