Days after Shannon Beador and her estranged husband David Beador reached a divorce settlement, details of the pair’s financial agreement have been revealed.

Nearly a year-and-half after Shannon, 55, filed for divorce from David in in December 2017, their divorce judgment was filed in Orange County Superior Court on Thursday, April 25, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Reps for both Shannon and David did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

David has agreed to pay Shannon $1.4 million “to equalize the division of community property as set forth herein,” the documents state.

Image zoom Shannon Beador and David Beador Jerod Harris/WireImage

The duo, who are parents to Sophie, 17, and 14-year-old twins Stella and Adeline, have agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their daughters.

“The parties shall communicate with one another to ensure the children are appropriately cared for at all times. The parties shall cooperate to promote healthy parent-child relationships between each party and each of the children, and neither party shall make derogatory remarks about the other in the presence of the children,” the documents state. Additionally, as a part of their agreement, David will pay the Real Housewives of Orange County star a total of $10,000 monthly in support. “By way of illustration, the monthly child support effective May 1, 2019 shall be $2,935, and therefore Respondent shall pay Petitioner $7,065 per month in spousal support — making the combined support payment $10,000,” the documents state. “It is the parties’ bargained-for agreement for this stipulated order that Respondent shall pay Petitioner $10,000 per month in combined child and spousal support for ten (10) years, and no more and no less than the $10,000 per month in combined child and spousal support.” The documents continue: “Respondent shall pay Petitioner, as and for non-modifiable, nontaxable, non-deductible spousal support, the sum of $10,000 less the amount of any monthly child support then in effect, payable on the first day of each month, commencing May 1, 2019 and continuing thereafter on the first day of each month until the last payment on April 1, 2029, and after such payment, spousal support shall terminate forever.” RELATED: All the Celebrity Couples Who’ve Already Called It Quits in 2019

David will also “maintain health insurance coverage for the supported children,” the documents state.

Among the things she will maintain, Shannon will keep a 2015 Cadillac Escalade; a leased 2018 BMW7 Series sedan; her bank accounts; and household furniture and furnishings currently in her possession, the documents state. David will keep a property near Corona, California; the Beador Construction Company; a 1998 Ford Expedition; a 2008 Ford Explorer; a 2011 Land Rover Range Rover SC; a 2017 BMW X3; a 2018 Ford Raptor Truck; a leased 2018 Porsche Carrera Turbo Cabriolet; a 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV; and household furniture and furnishings presently in his possession, the documents state.

Shannon and David will be officially restored to the status of single persons on July 1, according to the documents.

They split in September 2017 after over 17 years of marriage and she filed to end their marriage in December 2017.

Their relationship had many ups and downs, as documented throughout Shannon’s time on RHOC. In season 10, she revealed that David was unfaithful to her in an affair she learned about days before filming began. The couple then spent time repairing their marriage through therapy and open dialogue with their family.

Although they appeared to be on track for the better, with David even surprising Shannon with a vow renewal ceremony at the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe — the location where they originally said their “I dos” and where David had proposed to Shannon on her birthday — David began getting distant thereafter, according to Shannon. As she said on the show, he often chose to hit the gym rather than spend time with Shannon and the kids.

Image zoom Shannon Beador with daughters Sophie, Stella and Adaline Shannon Beador/Instagram

Adding to the problem was that Shannon had been battling a 40-lb. weight gain, which occurred over a year of emotional stress-eating following false allegations made by Vicki Gunvalson that David “beat the s—” out of Shannon. The weight allegedly “disgusted” David and created a wedge in her marriage.

Months before Shannon separated from her estranged husband — he asked for the separation, according to Shannon — David had allegedly “checked out” of their marriage. “The truth about the state of my marriage is that it’s not good,” Shannon said on RHOC. “I just want to know how David feels because living in this limbo, it’s kind of a form of torture. I just want to know.”

“David’s checked out,” she continued. “There’s no doubt, my husband is checked out. If you’re done with me, then say it and go.”

In March, Shannon won joint legal and physical custody of the girls and $22,500 per month for child and spousal support, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. David had reportedly been trying to negotiate less since then.

Last week, the parents of three presented their settlement agreement in front of an Orange County judge. The former couple spent three days in negotiations sorting out the finances around their custody battle before submitting the settlement.

Although reps for both stars did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time, a source close to Shannon told PEOPLE that the reality star was “relieved” to have the vicious battled behind them.